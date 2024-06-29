Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 17:33

Brazilian Beth Gomes continues to make history. This Saturday (29), during the Brazilian Athletics Trophy, the 59-year-old from São Paulo broke the world record for discus throwing in the F53 class (athletes who compete seated) with a mark of 18.45 meters.

The previous record, of 17.80 meters, was held by Beth Gomes herself and was achieved in the last edition of the Parapan-American Games, held in Santiago (Chile) in November 2023. The Brazil Athletics Trophy is the last competition in which the paulista participates before the start of the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) from August 28th.

“I am really happy. Honestly, I didn’t expect to break this record today. In training, I was managing to reach 17 meters or so, almost 18 meters. But I believe that the cage side contributed to me reaching this mark. Throwing the discus in the larger cage gives us, athletes, confidence to be able to execute the movements with greater ease. But I just have to thank you for the work that has been working”, said the athlete, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the early 1990s.

Beth is also the current world record holder in the F53 shot put, with 7.75 meters thrown at the 2023 Paris World Championships.