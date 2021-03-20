Artur Beterbiev is a perfect machine. It may not have the most plastic or visual style, but its machinery is always oiled and does not fail. This Saturday, in Moscow, he returned in a complex situation. He hadn’t boxed for a year and five months and the coronavirus had passed. He had to remove the rust … he didn’t have it. He competed calmly, without rushing and ended up knocking out despite the fact that his rival, Adam Deines, made a great fight. The German came out without complexes and dignified his profession, but the fight was over in the tenth round. The Russian thus retained the WBC and IBF Worlds of the light heavyweight to think about the big posters (the most anticipated fight would be against the WBA monarch, Bivol). It is one of the best of the moment and should arrive in 2021.

Deines came out very mobile. It hit and came out. Beterbiev held closed, biding his time and crossed when he could. With a crochet at the end he sent the German to the ground. It was controversial. The hand reached, but Deines stepped on one of the advertisements and that sent him to the canvas. He got up fast, his corner protested, but he was the visitor and that fall counted. From the second round the world champion took a step forward. He took the center of the ring and was closing gaps. His mere presence and the way he walked, shortening the space with ease, caused Deines to take less work.

The passage of the rounds was decanting the fight for Beterbiev. The Russian always goes with his guard up, well covered and waits for his moment. It doesn’t throw much, but it is very accurate. From the fourth round he was adding more and more continuous work. He never went crazy. It hit little, but it destroyed with each hand. It has cannons and it shows. In the sixth round Deines suffered. He did it whenever he was stuck on the ropes. When he was able to get mobile he continued to do well, but gasoline was running low and as soon as Beterbiev was in the shortest distance there was no color. Power strike after power strike. From the ninth, the champion increased his intensity one point. That served to knock him out in the tenth after two counter hands that melted Deines. A pity that his courage stayed there. Beterbiev goes about his business and once again, he reimposed the KO law.