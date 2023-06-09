Betelgeuse he’s a star of sorts “red giant”, which has become one of the most interesting observable objects in recent years, as astronomers believe that this star is candidate to become a supernova very soon.

Betelgeuse It is the tenth brightest star in our night sky and is causing anxiety and concern in the scientific community, since it was recently detected that this ‘red giant’ has shown strange behavior; It has become 50 percent brighter.

This unusual increase in luminosity has led scientists to believe that Betelgeuse It is very close to becoming a supernova. Which fortunately due to the distance at which we are 724 light years does not represent a risk to Earth.

Betelgeuse has recently shown dimming processes of brightness and darkness. These last processes were accidentally captured by the Himawari-8 meteorological satellite, as well as by the James Webb Space Telescope, which in 2022 captured how the red giant had a mass ejection from its surface that was practically a titanic explosion, since this it released 400 billion times more energy than the ejections that our Sun normally presents.

Another aspect that makes scientists believe that Betelgeuse will become a supernova is that this star is nearing the end of its life. It is estimated that 8.5 million years ago Betelgeuse became a red giant.

Now the star is undergoing other processes to fuse helium with heavier elements such as carbon and eventually become a supernova.

The date of when this event could occur is not entirely clear, since it is believed that Betelgeuse has not yet exhausted all its fuel to enter a new stage of evolution.