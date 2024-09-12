Bet365 bookmaker ranks 2nd, according to a survey by OpenBet and consultancy firm H2 Gambling Capital; sector expected to reach US$10 billion by 2029

Betano is the leader in the betting market in Brazil, with a 23% share. Bet365 follows in 2nd place, with 20% of the sector.

The data is available in the report “How to conquer Brazil’s regulated market”released on Monday (9.Sep.2024) by OpenBet in partnership with the consultancy H2GC (H2 Gambling Capital). Here is the full (PDF – 3 MB).

Bets are not yet regulated in Brazil, but will be from January 1, 2025.

The report mentions sports betting and online gaming – which includes slots, crash (Fortune Tiger, Aviator, etc.), live casino, among others.

“Brazil is unique in some respects compared to other newly regulated jurisdictions. A parallel market has been active since 2018 and has grown to a mature stage”says Jordan Levin, CEO of OpenBet. The company is part of the Endeavor group, which has UFC under its umbrella (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

MARKET SIZE

The survey also shows the size of the online gambling and gaming market in the country. The estimate takes into account gross gaming revenue.

In 2024, the values ​​will reach US$ 4.9 billion (R$ 24.5 billion at the exchange rate considered by the study). By 2029, it should reach US$ 10 billion (R$ 47.2 billion).

OpenBet has partnerships with SkyBet, one of the main bookmakers in Great Britain, and with other companies in the segment in the USA, such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

According to the study the GGR (gross gaming revenue) – gross revenue – is expected to rise from US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.2 billion) in 2019 to US$ 5 billion (R$ 24.5 billion) by the end of 2024. OpenBet mentions that the estimate is “in line with recent research from the Macroeconomic Research Department of Banco Itaú”.

H2GC projects 36 million active online sports betting and gaming accounts in Brazil by 2026, with an average GGR of $133. This represents 15 million adults – or 9% of the total adult population in the country.

The study shows that football is the most popular betting product, accounting for 86% of the market’s gross revenue. Sports betting is expected to account for 55% of the market’s GGR by 2025.

The expectation is that the regulated market will attract several local and international brands.