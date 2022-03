In the Saturday newspaper my eye falls on a book from 2012: Make your own problems† I want it immediately, but it costs more than 20 euros. Fortunately, that same afternoon I win a bet with my husband, who is convinced that I cannot wash the kitchen window without a ladder. I immediately call the bookstore. The saleswoman, on hearing the title, says: “Do you need a book for that?”

