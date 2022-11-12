History shows that, in times of crisis, human beings are capable of quickly learning to think and do things in new and better ways. this is one of those moments. The world is facing an existential crisis due to climate change, and we must learn to protect, restore and manage natural ecosystems in a sustainable way. How we adapt to global warming is a key part of the agenda of the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Change Conference or COP27, which right now dominates the world debate.

As the window of opportunity to keep global temperatures below 1.5°C closes, adaptation strategies have tended to focus on technological solutions rather than those that nature can provide. Forests and trees, for example, are widely recognized for their potential to mitigate the effects of climate change. Their carbon storage capacity makes them vital to achieving Sustainable Development Goal number 13, focused on climate action.

But forests do much more than that: they are just as crucial for ensuring water supplies as they are for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, they regulate rainfall, stabilize local climates, and protect coastal lands from erosion. They also provide food, fuel, wood and fodder for animals, and reduce the risks and impacts of extreme weather on local communities.

The expanding presence of forest areas can provide a vital support system for millions of people around the world. That role will become increasingly important as temperatures rise and the climate becomes more unstable.

It is time to invest in forests and trees, as well as in the indigenous peoples and local communities that manage them. This should be a strategy to adapt to the effects of rising temperatures and deal with increased risks and unpredictability.

Forest protection, restoration and sustainable management must be prioritized and funded as an essential part of national adaptation and resilience policies. Part of this is focusing on a strategy that helps vegetation itself adapt to the increasing risks they face from climate change, such as wildfires, pests, disease outbreaks, and drought.

We must work with local communities to develop innovative ways to manage forests and trees in anticipation of these risks. Investing in the care and conservation of vegetation in this way could reduce climate-related risks and negative impacts on human life. This would also preserve vegetation to continue acting as carbon sinks.

Promoting the adaptation of vegetation has been a work carried out by various experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Center for International Forestry Research – World Center for Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF). They have developed ten principles to guide decision-makers on the use of forests and trees. One of these principles focuses on policy integration, or linking green space management with other policies that address climate-related risks.

In the report, this is illustrated through the case of Colombia—a country where half of the forests are found in indigenous territories—which promotes community forestry as a way to meet adaptation and mitigation goals. Funds linked to this country’s success in reducing deforestation are used to strengthen community forestry organizations, help them access markets for their products, and improve local monitoring of forests.

Indigenous peoples and local communities have the knowledge and experience to become the agents of change that will help humanity thrive in the face of extraordinary adversity. It is clear that, with the right support, community forest enterprises can thrive, degraded landscapes can be restored and forests can be protected. These locally led adaptation strategies are essential to support livelihoods and resilient vegetation in a changing world.

Tiina Vahanen is deputy director of the Forestry Division, and Amy Duchelle He is a Senior Forestry Officer with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

