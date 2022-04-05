Mexico City.- Mobile game-based esports are in a maturing phase in Mexico. This is confirmed by data from Statista by pointing out that during 2020, 11 million Mexicans watched professional video game tournaments online, while 8.4 million would have participated as competitors.

The pandemic was a trigger that popularized the competitive scene in the country and this was demonstrated by the high demand for Twitch services, since in April 2020 there was a peak of more than 420 thousand downloads of the application, according to the consultant.

These data are supported by the fact that Mexico is the tenth largest video game market worldwide and the largest in Latin America, with estimated revenues of 2.3 billion dollars during 2021.

19esports, a team of professional players founded in 2020 by the soccer player Miguel Layún and the sports journalist Rodolfo Landeros, is inserted in this panorama, with the aim of promoting the Spanish-speaking competitive scene, both nationally and in the United States and Europe.

“We are focused on a semi-professional amateur public and our intention is to give a framework of value to the entire part of esports and video games, at the same time, we want to break the myths that the Presidency of the Republic affirms, that Nintendo and games leave foolish people, something that is not true,” Rodolfo Landeros said in an interview.

In addition to promoting the career of young people in electronic sports, 19esports is proposed as a content creation platform through the comments and transmissions of talents such as ‘BarcaGamer’, ‘Zabalive’, Natalia ‘Gaming’, ‘Drakingyt’, ‘ RepliK’ and ‘Alanalarana’.

Regarding the esports scene in Mexico, Landeros assured that little by little there is an interest from non-endemic video game companies in wanting to join, such is the case of Aeroméxico, its current sponsor.

“I think there are many non-endemic brands that are approaching the esports market and are knocking on the door of the industry, but I think it’s still not enough, there are many who have doubts, uncertainty about whether it’s true or not,” he acknowledged.

Landeros recommended that companies learn more about this sector, since it can bring dividends to various parties, in addition to strengthening the industry by providing better economic conditions to players, content creators, support staff and, at the same time, it gives credibility like any other sport.

“Esports have become ‘mainstream’, if the expression is valid. Let us remember that in the midst of a pandemic, when we saw that there were no sports, the only alternative for clubs was to play FIFA with the eLiga-MX, as happened in the Bundesliga in Germany and MLS in the United States,” he stressed.

One of the trends that Landeros perceives is a sudden proliferation of new players in mobile esports, given that in economic terms it is easier to buy a mid-range cell phone than to buy a next-generation console or build a PC.

The Competitive Intelligence Unit pointed out in a study that at the end of 2020, the number of gamers expanded due to the massification of smartphones in the country, since of 72.3 million gamers in Mexico, 75 percent prefer to play on a smartphone, while that 20 percent opt ​​for fixed console experiences.

“Someone on their cell phone can become the best player in the world, you realize that it is not a niche but an important market in Mexico and will continue to grow over time and even more so, after the announcement that Call of Duty: Warzone is also coming to mobile,” added Landeros.

With the deployment of the 5G network in Mexico, 19esports hopes that there will be an evolutionary step by providing users with faster connections that allow the full potential of a player to be brought out. On the other hand, with the minimum latency, remote competitions that take place internationally can be more dynamic, without the hiccups of lag.

The report on trends in games, esports, cloud and metaverse for 2022 from the consulting firm Newzoo indicates that this year esports or electronic sports on mobile devices will continue to grow steadily worldwide.

The firm anticipates that in the coming months, esports with a mobile perspective will gain strength in the Latin American and Southeast Asian regions, while new mobile games with an esports focus will arrive in more mature markets.

According to Newzoo, titles like Free Fire and PUBG are among the most popular in emerging markets, while companies like Tencent, Riot Games, and Moonton will expand their efforts to popularize the multiplayer online battle arena genre, better known as MOBA, with games like Pokémon Unite, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, respectively.