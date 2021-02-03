To print

When you live on the wire, what has he been doing Barcelona from Koeman For months, sooner or later the day comes when you have to risk everything to heads or tails. Today is one of those days. In the Nuevo Los Cármenes de Granada (9:00 p.m. DAZN and Telecinco), Barça will play a card to stay alive in the competition that is four games away from winning. The latest results indicate that the Blaugrana team, despite all the storms, is in recovery. But it is an improvement that the Pomegranate can frustrate with 90 inspired minutes (follow the game live on As.com).

Without the safety net that a second leg provides and with LaLiga far away, this Barça is urged to hold on to concrete and immediate objectives. Nothing better than the Cup in these cases, but the bet has edges.

Granada is a team that kissed the canvas three weeks ago against Barcelona in an exaggerated way. They received more punishment than the Nasrids deserved in a duel in which they were nothing like what they had been during the current course. So, It is difficult for those of Diego Martínez to make the same mistake again that led them to lose to Barcelona in LaLiga. They may fall, but knowing their coach, it will not be due to the same mistakes.

Against the options of Granada play the casualties of important players, especially in the core where Diego Martínez will not be able to count on Milla, Gonalons and Yangel. Neither does the whiplash that the Andalusian team assumes in this course (34 official matches) help, but on the contrary, there is the illusion that overflows a team that has shown that in qualifying rounds it is fearsome.

In Barcelona they are aware of the rival and their situation in LaLiga and the Cup is emerging as the shortest way to close goals. Therefore, Koeman doesn’t look like he’s making up much tonight. One change per line maximum and seek to win the last hand that is played without error.