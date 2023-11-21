Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 22:15

A bet from the city of Aracruz, in Espírito Santo, alone won the prize of more than R$50 million from the Mega-Sena, drawn on Tuesday night (21). The winner will receive R$50,248,574.29.

The numbers drawn for contest 2658 were 05-13-39-51-58-60.

Seventy-eight bettors hit the corner (five guesses) and will receive R$41,036.33 each. Already 4,750 bets hit the court (four hits), which will pay R$ 962.65.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be held on Thursday (23), with an estimated prize of R$3.5 million. The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$5.00.