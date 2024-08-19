The union aims to strengthen the presence in the sector, combining the expertise of both groups to operate online

Bet dá Sorte, a Brazilian capitalization and lottery group, announced this Monday (August 19, 2024) a partnership with Pixbet, one of the country’s bookmakers. Together, the companies promise a robust performance in the online and physical markets. On Saturday (August 17, 2024), the license application for joint operation of the brands Pixbet, Bet dá Sorte and Flabet was filed.

The Paschoal Group, which includes products such as Alagoas gives Luck, Amazonas gives Luck, Bahia gives Luck, Capixabacap, Goiás gives Luck, Carimbó gives Luck, Pernambuco gives Luck and São Paulo gives Luck, has more than 40,000 points of sale. In addition, all are equipped with POS and the company has a strong presence in online sales.

“We are very pleased with this strategic partnership. It represents an important milestone for both Bet da Sorte and Pixbet. The combination of expertise from each group positions us uniquely in the market. This will allow us to explore new opportunities and expand our operations in a regulatory environment that is constantly changing. Thus, the partnership symbolizes a commitment to innovation and excellence, reinforcing our confidence in a promising future for both brands.”says Caio Paschoal, CEO of Bet da Sorte.

In turn, Tadeu Dantas, CEO of the Pixbet Group, says: “Bet dá Sorte was born a giant. We are honored to consolidate this great business with a serious and structured group, with experience in several sectors. Therefore, we will join forces to make this partnership long-lasting and successful.”