López Obrador’s bet has always been for the destruction of Mexican democracy.

For this reason, from the first day he assumed the presidential power, he began the demolition of the fundamental democratic pillars.

That is why it promoted true acts of betrayal of democratic values, such as the militarization of national life.

That is why the haste to corrupt all State institutions; to the Three Powers of the Union and to the three orders of government.

That is why the repeated blows of censorship and the purchase and intimidation of media owners.

And that is why the atrocity of ordering the Congress of the Union – through its lackeys, deputies and senators – to “cut up and dismember” the (INE)

But the official perversion does not end there.

The truth is that Obrador’s biggest bet is for violence, for the post-electoral crisis and, especially, for the political destabilization of the country after a rigged and tricky election.

Indeed, a bet in favor of civil revolt -like the one Peru is experiencing today–, capable of justifying the coup to impose a tyranny.

Yes, as incredible as it may seem and as far-fetched as it may seem, that is President López’s bet.

But if you doubt it, let’s go to the hard data that explains the true political perversion of AMLO.

one.- Since he became president-elect, Obrador began with the destruction of the Mexican economy, an essential condition to accelerate the impoverishment of millions of Mexicans.

And the first blow was the destruction of NAIM, which had become the spearhead for economic development in Mexico.

2.- Simultaneously, the weakening of public security began and the Palace encouraged the occupation of important territories of the country by criminal gangs, which since then have operated with the complicity of the State.

The president himself encouraged this alliance with crime through an institutional truce, nicknamed “hugs, not bullets”; pact that has caused almost 200,000 deaths in just four years of government.

3.- At the same time, Obrador ordered the displacement of the military, sailors, and national guards, not to care for the citizens, but to corrupt them through fifty activities that turn them into prosperous bureaucrats of absolute loyalty for the moment of repression.

4.- Like a “banana tyrant” López also ordered the persecution of critical journalists and the dismissal of all those who denounced his tyranny, while threatening media owners to investigate their parallel businesses.

5.- The persecution of journalists and critics was followed by the murder of informers throughout the country; a true escalation of violence and terror against one of the pillars of democracy; the free press.

6.- Also from the start of López’s management, social polarization -understood as the division between good and bad Mexicans according to the official classification–, plays a preponderant role in the Lopista coup, since the dictator hopes that good Mexico will cheer once the 2024 presidential election has been stolen.

7.- And in the stratagem of polarization and indoctrination, official propaganda plays a key role. That is why and for that the “morning” from the Palace, which are nothing more than the largest factory of lies, falsehoods, defamation and slander to feed the other factory of disinformation; the networks.

And it is that from the presidential power millions of pesos are paid to distort reality through the “blessed” social networks.

8.- The colonization and subjugation of fundamental institutions, such as the CNDH, the Court, the INE and the Electoral Tribunal has been a constant to which the president dedicates all his time.

And it is that it is about blowing up other of the pillars of democracy.

9.- The “smoke screen factory” is another “deceitful” resource that the Mexican president has favored; smokescreens such as the recent fascist attack on the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office; as the official concern for the trial of Genaro García Luna in the United States and as dozens of hoaxes built in the last four years.

10.- And the final blow of the perverse stratagem designed in the Palace will be the commitment to civil war; a constitutional, legal and social crisis that will be detonated when López Obrador does not know the electoral result; when he shouts to the world that the election was stolen from him and when he decides to stay in power by force, with the help of the military.

Is the risk of López’s so-called “Plan B” clearer or more clear?

to time.