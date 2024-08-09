Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

A prominent face joins in ahead of the 2024 US election. Stephen King criticizes Donald Trump and Co. He is already thinking about the time after his defeat.

Washington, DC – A media-effective scolding: Before the US election 2024 The renowned American writer Stephen King on a collision course with the Republican ex-president Donald Trump and his followers.

King also includes the conservative television station FoxNewsTrump recently declared that he would meet with his Democratic challenger before the 2024 US election. Kamala Harris to want to do a TV duel only on this channel.

Bestselling author Stephen King ahead of 2024 US election: Donald Trump spreads “nonsense”

“It will be interesting to see how FoxNews deal with Trump’s nonsense when he loses,” King wrote on Thursday (8 August) on X. King is likely aiming for the channel to Trump’s lost presidential election in 2020 against the Democrats Joe Bidenspreading Republican language and lies about a “stolen election,” thereby fueling conspiracy theories.

Some of these were repeated by presenters, apparently without being checked or knowingly, and thus passed on to an audience of millions. Under the guise of conveying objective facts. FoxNews But this was at least a financial own goal. In 2023, the Canadian company Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation suit against the broadcaster.

The accusation made by the company for election software and voting machines: The company’s reputation was immensely damaged by the spread of a false conspiracy theory. According to this, Dominion devices diverted actual votes for Trump to Biden. FoxNews agreed to pay the company $787.5 million shortly before the start of a trial. According to the US news agency Associated Press, no apology was made.

Trump camp on King ahead of 2024 US election: “A complete idiot”

The American bestselling author Stephen King (left) makes no secret of the fact that he thinks little of Donald Trump. (Photo montage) © Images: dpa/Collage: RUHR24

It is doubtful whether the television station would want to afford such a costly scenario again. But the 2024 US election has not yet taken place. King is meanwhile mobilizing voters for the Democratic Party. On his X-Account, he advocates a “strong” Harris/Tim Walz team in the White House.

Moderate Republicans also republican should vote for the Democrats: “If you have to hold your nose to vote for Harris, please do so. Trump is dangerous; a childthrowing a tantrum. There is only one adult in this competition. That’s Harris.”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

The Trump camp meets these and previous statements with a rhetorical poison arrow on King. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweekthat King is “a complete idiot”.

US moderator ahead of 2024 US election: Man becomes woman if he votes for a woman

Already last week, FoxNews took his fat off King. The presenter Jesse Watters had in the show The Five said of a possible election of Harris by men: “To be a man and vote for a woman just because she is a woman is either childish, or that person has issues with their mother, or they are just trying to be accepted by other women.”

He added: “I recently heard scientists say that when a man chooses a woman, he actually becomes a woman.” “That’s strange,” King wrote in response to X. Sexist comments by the Republican vice-candidate JD Vance are causing a stir ahead of the 2024 US election. (pls)