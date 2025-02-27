The work of investment fund managers value It is to look for companies undervalued by the market by having the conviction that at some point they will reach a price of the action more in line with its value. And, judging by the portfolios of some of the most recognized Spanish stock exchange funds, it is what those responsible for Grifols must think.

When the Gotham City Research report came to light where, certain irregularities in the accounting of the Catalan multinational debt was revealed, it was One of the values ​​in which managers such as Bestinver, Cobas or Azvalor.

A year later, this conviction remains intact, to the point that in the Bestinver Bagone of the largest Spanish stock exchange funds, with just over 170 million euros, monopolizes a weight of almost 9%, with data from the manager of the last semester of last year. In fact, it is the company where they have more conviction, ahead of Zegona (6.51%), Amadeus (5.91%), Santander and Ferrovial, with just under 5%each, which are the main positions of the fund.

This interest in Grifols has been reduced something from the 9.42% that came to represent in the portfolio at the end of 2023. And the fall of almost 33% accumulated by the manufacturer of hemoderivates from the maximums that reached days before the Gothan report, when it came to touch the 10.59 euros per action, they have not made a dent in the analysis of Ricardo Seixas, the head of the Iberian portfolio of the Iberian portfolio of the Iberian portfolio. “It is a company that is starting to generate a lot of box And that is what will begin to see now those who are not in value, “said Seixas in the presentation of the last quarterly letter.

An opinion shared by José Ramón Boluda, senior manager of the International Sigmaof singular am. “Our vision has not varied, we continue to think that the company operates in a very stable market in terms of growth and with strong entry barrier. Operatively, should confirm in the results that present improvements in sales, margins and Ebitdaalthough the focus will be put in the generation of Free Box for the next few years. The message and guides that can be given today on the inverter’s day will be very important, “explains the manager, for whom in the short term the price will be influenced by the” important news flow “these days, which does not prevent them from continuing” confident “in the execution of the new management team in the medium and long term.

In Cobas AM, the firm founded by Francisco García Paramés, the conviction in Grifols also remains intact, to the point that, as highlighted in their last semiannual letter, they have also increased their weight in the Iberian portfolio, which becomes 5.94% in Cobas Iberia.

In Azvalor Iberiaanother of the funds most recognized by investors valuethe Catalan firm only represents 2.38%.

Keep in mind that in Bestinver Bag and International Sigma, Grifols actions present in the portfolio are from class Athat have political rights and quote in the Ibex, while in Cobas and Azvalor they are class B, which allow to collect one more dividend in exchange for renouncing the right to vote and are less liquid, when quoting in the continuous market.

Waiting for the numbers offered by the company, which will stop having Thomas Glanzmann as non -executive president, at the moment quotes 9.6 euros, below the price of the OPA that Brookfield launched, at 10.5 euros.