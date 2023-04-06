Texas (Union)

The Sam Houston Park sandy track in Texas, USA, will host, on Friday evening, the $8,000 Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, sponsored by the fifteenth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The festival is held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the aim of encouraging owners and breeders to breed and acquire Arabian horses, on the local and international arenas.

And competing for the 1107-meter title, 10 horses at the age of three years and older are “beginners”, and the filly “RB Bester”, led by E. Rodriguez, and the filly “RB Afterburn” lead the nominations. Led by Valdez Jimenez, both under J. Torrez and owner Rosebrook Farm.

Also competing for the title is the filly “WMI Wild Roses” by Rita Dillon, supervised by the same owner and led by J. Judy, “Conscuintly” by Leslie Jesuzek, supervised by T. Johnson, and led by R. Giora, and “Color Me John” by Black Potter, supervised by T. Johnson. , and the leadership of J. Bevaral.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Archive and the National Library, the main partner, Mubadala, the official partner, National Feed Strategic Partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and Etisalat, the official partner. It is also sponsored by Al Masaood Nissan, Areej Al Amirat, Omeir Bin Youssef Travel, and Yas Channel. , the General Women’s Union, the Viola Company, the Emirates Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, the Emirates International Village for Ability, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.