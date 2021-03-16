Service Xbox Game Pass just received 20 sets of Bethesda thanks to the fact that this last company is now part of the family of Microsoft Studios. This makes this service even more robust and a very attractive offer for users. Now, can it improve? Yes!

Why do we say this? Just look at the most recent announcement from Xbox Game Pass in which the games that will be added in the next few dates are revealed. Technically we have something for everyone, from those looking for space combat games to those who want an experience RPG 100% Japanese.

As we say in the title, Xbox Game Pass has the addition of Octopath Traveler (March 25), a title that began as an exclusive to Nintendo switch and that then jumped to PC and will now appear in the console Microsoft. If that was not enough, we also have the award-winning Nier Automata (March 18), another important title that you should not lose sight of.

What other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, we could say that this is a great time to pay for the service of Xbox Game Pass thanks to the fact that we not only have the aforementioned titles of Square enix, will be added EA Star Wars Squadrons Y Torchlight III On March 18th.

On March 25 they will arrive Pillar of Eternity II Y Yukuza 6: A Song of Life, March 30th Narita boy and the first of april Outriders. As you’ve probably already noticed, we have a series of very important games – even launch games – that you shouldn’t lose sight of.

Now, the question is that you find the time to be able to play everything that is available in Xbox Game Pass, because there really is a lot to choose from and not all titles stay there forever.

What did you think of the additions to the Microsoft? We would like to know your opinion. Do not stop leaving your comments through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

