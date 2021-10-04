The new consoles are now firmly here and present (despite stock not being quite as easy to find), and whether you’ve managed to grab a new Xbox already, are getting ready to grab one soon or you’re simply building on your lovable library of Xbox One games, there’s a lot to pick from. And though the new consoles aren’t likely to be discounted soon, the fact that most of the games will carry over means you can grab a deal on bestsellers now, or stack up on the best subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold for the near future.

It’s also worth mentioning that Microsoft have begun to discontinue the older range of Xbox Ones, but frankly we wouldn’t recommend grabbing one of those wholesale at this point anyway, as they cost roughly the same as the current Series S in many places, and can’t run games anything like as well.

Best Xbox Series X deals Almost a year after launch and there still aren’t any great Xbox Series X bundle deals out there. This is unlikely to change any time soon, given stock is usually only up for a couple of minutes every time it’s made available – the one exception being the most recent Amazon drop on Prime Day, which somehow stayed up for an entire 40 minutes! A potential sign that things are getting better? We hope so. For now, you can keep an eye on our Xbox Series X stock page for the latest news. Some stores are creating their own bundles with a number of games or accessories in order to combat the bots and scalpers that are hoovering up the consoles when they are just sold on their own. Some of these are incredibly expensive but are (usually) priced at RRP so you aren’t necessarily still getting ripped off. Still, it’s a much bigger investment than a console by itself. Keep an eye on this page as we’ll be adding any decent bundles we spot as soon as they go live. Last month, Microsoft revealed a new Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X console. Pre-orders have been going live and selling out super fast but not all retailers have dropped stock yet so there might still be a chance to secure one. You can check our Halo-themed Xbox Series X stock page for updates on where to pre-order and more.

Game’s latest trade-in offer also lets you score an Xbox Series S for £ 149.99 or less when you trade in either a Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch console.

Selected retailers including Amazon, Game, AO and Very are offering a free digital copy of FIFA 22 when you purchase an Xbox Series S. This offer is valid up until 10th October. You can find links to the promotion just below.

Best Xbox Series S deals The Xbox Series S has actually been much easier to get a hold of since Microsoft’s pair of new consoles launched back in November. It makes sense that Microsoft would prioritize it heading into the holiday period given its more affordable price and its better position as a gifting option. While the console on its own is relatively easy to get hold of, there aren’t any significant discounts on bundles right now, but you can save a few quid by adding on controllers and subscriptions from the link below. While there are plenty of Series S consoles in stock at the time of writing, if stock dries up you can check out our Xbox Series S stock page for the latest updates.

Best Xbox game deals With the value of Game Pass, some might be tempted to say that it isn’t worth buying certain Xbox games at full price. If you’re happy to get them as part of a subscription, then definitely check out the Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate deals further down. However, for those out there who still like to own a copy of their games – whether that’s physically or digitally – here are the top Xbox game deals we’ve spotted right now. Remember, copies of some of these games on Xbox One will also be eligible for a free upgrade to the Xbox Series versions that to Xbox Smart Delivery. Worth knowing if you’re planning to upgrade to the latest console at some point down the line.

Best Xbox Game Pass deals Microsoft’s subscription service has regularly proven itself to be one of the best value deals in gaming right now – even at full price. However, you can regularly find it discounted by up to 50 per cent, or new members can sign up for their first three months for just £ 1 / $ 1 to try it out! As a member of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll get access to a rotating library of hundreds of games to download and play. This includes many first-party Microsoft exclusives, EA Play and so much more. For a little extra, you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also includes Xbox Live Gold so you can play online multiplayer with friends, too.

Best Xbox Live Gold deals In order to play the majority of multiplayer games online, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. It usually costs a fixed flat fee each month, or you can buy more membership time at once to make a saving. There are sometimes offers live that reduce this cost, so it’s best to stock up when you see a discount.

Best Xbox Controller deals Outside of the big sales events or the odd retailer-specific reduction, you can usually expect to pay full price for a new Xbox controller, which is around £ 50. The Microsoft Store has currently knocked a fiver off the Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller – normally £ 54.99 and now £ 49.99.