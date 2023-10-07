He had been forced to cancel the concert due to Tourette’s syndrome

The Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldiborn in Glasgow, turns 27 years old today. Despite his absence from social media in recent times, little is known about his health. During a concert at Glastonbury Festival last June, Capaldi was forced to interrupt the performance due to some motor tics and voice disorders, all symptoms of Tourette syndrome from which he suffers. His debut album, titled Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extentwas a great success, especially thanks to the famous hit Someone You Loved but it is with the individual Grace that his career took off. In September 2022, the announcement via social media channels: he is suffering from Tourette syndrome.

The carreer — Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish singer-songwriter who has distinguished himself by his rapid rise in the world of music. He debuted with the EP Bloom in 2017gaining popularity with the song Bruises. He signed with Capitol Records and toured with artists such as Niall Horan and Sam Smith. In 2019 his single Someone You Loved became a global hit, dominating the charts and contributing to the success of the debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Lewis became the first artist to sell out an arena tour before the album's release. Her song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and it hadn't happened for decades for a Scottish artist. In 2020, she participated in the Sanremo Festival. In 2022 Capaldi published Forget Me and announced his next album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. In 2023, embarked on a sold-out world tour.

the performance interrupted — Lewis Capaldi recently announced the need to interrupt his concerts due to health problems. The decision was made after an unfortunate experience during the Glastonbury Festivalin which Capaldi had to interrupt his performance just as he was performing his most famous song, Someone You Loved. The video of this incident was shared on social media, especially TikTok, and is went viral. In the images you can see the singer in difficulty. After about an hour of performance, he gradually lost his voice and was unable to continue singing his main song. He then made a request to the public that he, asking them to sing along with him as loudly as possible. Fans responded enthusiastically, creating a chorus of voices that has united everyone present. At the end of the concert, Capaldi warmly thanked the audience for their support and explained that his voice had suddenly "stuck".

tourette syndrome — There Tourette syndrome is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics. These tics can vary in intensity and frequency over time and include movements such as shots of the head or neck, glances, or repetitive hand gestures; vocal tics involve instead sounds or words emitted involuntarily, such as throat hits or random words. Tourette syndrome often occurs in childhood and can continue into adult life; Its manifestation and severity varies from individual to individual, and can create significant challenges. In addition to causing physical and social discomfort, in fact, tics lead to ostracism, bullying And anxiety. Furthermore, they can interfere with daily activities such as learning, work and interpersonal relationships. The exact causes of Tourette syndrome are not fully understood, but are thought to have a strong genetic component. While there is no definitive cure for Tourette syndrome, the symptoms can be managed with treatments such as behavioral therapythe pharmacological therapy and, in some cases, surgical interventions (for example Deep Brain Stimulation).