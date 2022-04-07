First in the Serie C standings and only two days after the historic promotion to B, the club will offer free beers to all fans

Despite the defeat against Pistoiese, it’s a home party Modena. on 5 April the yellow-blue club turned 110 and to celebrate their birthday, the canaries decided to offer free beer to all the fans that next Saturday 9 April at 5.30 pm they will support their favorite team at Braglia against Imola.

In fact, Modena is at the top of Serie C a +4 from Reggiana and only two days before the end of the season, the club smells the scent of Serie B, but it will be necessary to make a full result on the penultimate day to be able to certify the arithmetic promotion in the cadet series.

What better opportunity then to drink in company, in the hope of being able to toast to a historic result for the city of Modena. See also The fear of Mexican soccer to set an indelible precedent prevented the disaffiliation of Querétaro

April 6, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 14:45)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#wishes #Modena #company #offers #free #beers #fans #110th #anniversary