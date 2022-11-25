Frontiers in Psychology: Lullabies and fairy tales are linked to the child’s behavioral development

An international team of scientists has uncovered the best methods to help young children fall asleep while promoting proper child behavioral development. To do this, experts studied the relationship between the ways parents in different cultures resort to and differences in the personality traits of children. This is reported in the article published in Frontiers in Psychology.

The study involved 841 families with children aged 17 to 40 months from Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Finland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, South Korea, Turkey and the United States. The child’s temperament was measured using the Early Childhood Behavior Questionnaire (ECBQ), which takes into account three main groups of personality traits – surgency (active, enthusiastic, propensity for social contacts), negative emotionality (fear, fussiness, shyness, sensitivity and difficult sleep) and increased control (focusing and switching attention, overcoming habits).

Parents also completed a Daily Activities Questionnaire (DAQ), providing information about housekeeping and childcare practices, with a focus on bedtime parenting practices. These practices were divided into two large groups, one of which included methods that encourage active behavior before sleep (games, walking, driving), and the other – passive methods (reading fairy tales, quiet conversation, hugs, singing lullabies).

The authors of the study confirmed the hypothesis that passive sleep maintenance methods are associated with higher surgency and increased control in children and lower negative emotionality (NE). If a culture was more likely to use these methods, then the children of that culture were characterized by a lower NE than those of another culture. Differences in surgency were already observed at the individual, intracultural level. As for active methods, their connection with higher negative emotionality was observed only at the intracultural level.

The scientists ranked countries according to how much their culture encourages passive methods, with the United States, Finland and the Netherlands in first place, with South Korea, Turkey and China at the bottom of the list (Russia ranked ninth). When ranking active methods, Romania, Spain and Chile ranked first, while Turkey, Italy and Belgium (11th place for Russia) were in the lower part of the distribution. In general, all countries were characterized by more frequent use of passive methods than active ones.