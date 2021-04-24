American mixed martial artist (MMA) John Jones reacted to the words of the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White about the high demands of the athlete. Post available in Twitter-American account.

Jones has denied a $ 30 million claim against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. He stated that he had never voiced such a thing in negotiations with the organization.

“Either someone is negotiating on my behalf, or …” – wrote Jones, ranked first in the ranking of the best fighters in the UFC.

On April 23, White announced that he was planning a duel between Ngannu and American Derrick Lewis. In particular, he explained his decision by the too high demands of Jones, who, according to him, asked for a guaranteed payment of $ 30 million.