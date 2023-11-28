Magaly Medina was crowned the winner at the 2023 Martín Fierro Latino Awards held this Monday, November 27 at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami. A few days ago, it was learned that the popular ‘Urraca’ was nominated in the best TV presenter category and competed with other Peruvian divas of the small screen. For this reason, the ATV figure decided to travel to the United States, along with her husband Alfredo Zambrano, to participate in this ceremony in which she emerged as the winner.

YOU CAN SEE: Why didn’t Magaly appear live TODAY on her program? This is the important reason

What did Magaly Medina say after winning the ‘Best TV presenter’ award?

After showing some videos of who were nominated for the category best TV presenterthe winner of the Martín Fierro Latino Award 2023. The name of Magaly Medina was heard in the venue and she excitedly went up to the stage to receive her award. Given this triumph, the ‘Urraca’ was encouraged to offer a few words of gratitude.

“I am a show critic and I am not exactly the most loved in my country,” were the words of the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ during her speech.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina supports Juliana Oxenford’s departure from ATV: “The public has turned its back on you”

Who was competing with Magaly Medina in the 2023 Martín Fierro Latina Awards?

Magaly Medina was not the only Peruvian who was nominated for the Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023 in the category of best TV presenter. The popular ‘Urraca’ faced two other Peruvian divas for this award: Gisela Valcárcel and Laura Bozzo.

Below is the list of nominees:

Gisela Valcárcel (América TV)

Magaly Medina (‘Magaly TV, La Firma’ / ATV Perú)

Laura Bozzo (‘Que Pasa Laura’ / Televisa México)

Lili Estefan (Telemundo/Miami)

Karina Mazzocco (‘In the afternoon’ / América TV Argentina)

Ana María Polo (‘Case Closed’ / Pluto TV)

Carolina Pampita Ardohain (‘Pampita On Line’ – Net TV)

Carolina Sarassa (Univision).

#host #Magaly #Medina #wins #Martín #Fierro #Latino #award