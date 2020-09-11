Soaked honey Due to stress, all of us have to face the problem of muscle tightness due to heaviness in the body and sitting continuously for many hours. Honey can play an important role in removing these problems. Because honey contains natural glucose and fructose. As soon as glucose reaches the body, it immediately removes fatigue. – So the process of absorption of fructose is slow. Therefore, it slowly dissolves in the body and continues to provide energy to the body for a long time.

Sleep well honey Those who have problems with sleep, honey should be consumed every two days. You should mix honey in light lukewarm milk before going to bed at night. You will benefit Because the mixture of honey and milk works to calm your mind.

Honey saved from sugar -The honey contains natural glucose and fructose. This combination does not allow your blood sugar levels to rise. Therefore, those who have a sugar history in their family or who are suffering from diabetes type-2, should use a limited amount of honey every day.

Increase digestion honey Honey is also very useful in curing digestive system. Those who have constipation problem should use honey twice daily. You can consume one to two teaspoons of honey in the morning and evening. This will help your body to digest food as well as make the motion smooth.

Quick wounds honey -If you have been hurt due to any reason and you are taking medicines for it. So you can also add honey in your daily diet. Honey speeds up the repair speed of your cells. This reduces wound healing time and you heal quickly.

Burning Honey Honey is very beneficial in both burning sensation due to stomach or due to some hot feeling on the skin. To calm stomach irritation, you should lick one to two spoons of honey slowly and eat it. You will feel relieved immediately. -If something has become hot or there is a burning sensation on the skin due to sunburn, then you can apply rose water or curd on the skin. This will give you instant relief.

Skin glow honey -If you have left stains and scars on your skin after a drug reaction or after an infection, then you can also apply honey regularly to remove them. Eating honey during this time will also help in healing your skin quickly.

