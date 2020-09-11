Start with the brain – Let us first start by knowing the properties of apples in detail, how the effect of eating apples on our brain. According to health experts, eating an apple every day makes our brain more active and sharp. Stress does not dominate our mind. Because the nutrients inside the apple help to maintain the level of Pleasure Hormones in our brain. People who regularly consume an apple every day do not have to face a lack of memory.

Beneficial for heart health Regular apple consumption helps maintain normal cholesterol levels in our body. Increased cholesterol is the most harmful to our heart. In this way, apple also works well to keep the heart healthy.

Protect against respiratory diseases – People who regularly eat 1 apple do not get respiratory diseases quickly. Because the antipathogen properties found in apple do not allow any type of virus to dominate the throat and langs. – People who eat apples, especially asthma, never get the disease. Provided they eat apple by the rule and eat apple properly. Eating 1 apple a day is sufficient.

Rich in anti-cancer properties Cancer cells do not easily develop in the body of regular apple eaters. Because the nutrients present in apple continuously detox our body. Due to this, toxic substances are not able to infect our body.

Keep liver fit – People struggling with liver problems will start benefiting from an apple regularly. If they are taking any kind of treatment for this problem, then they will see the effect of this treatment on their body soon. Apple vinegar is also helpful in curing liver.

Prevent obesity Consumption of apples prevents the accumulation of excess fat in the body. Due to this, fat does not accumulate in the veins and blood flow remains. Along with this, by consuming apple, excess fat is not stored in our body. People who want to lose weight can also consume apples regularly.

Right way to eat apple – Apples should always be eaten with peels. While eating apple, it should be chewed well so that its juice becomes well in the mouth and its skin does not stick in the throat. – Drinking apple juice should be avoided. Because sugar is added to it and at the same time its fibers are separated, there is no fiber content in it. Eating apple is more beneficial than drinking apple juice.

Perfect time to eat apple -Sab should never be eaten on an empty stomach. Empty stomach means when you have not eaten anything in the morning and eat apple first. By doing this you may have stomach irritation, gas or discomfort. – It is most beneficial to eat apples after 1 hour of breakfast or 1 to 2 hours after lunch. You can regularly eat 1 apple at this time.

Home grown, teachers or health experts, many different well-wishers from childhood to today would have advised you to eat an apple every day. It is a different matter whether you do this or not … But much is known that apple is a very beneficial fruit for maintaining our health. Come, know here that the right time to eat apples, as well as what diseases can save your life by saving apples…