FC St. Pauli can confirm its strong form and deservedly wins the derby against Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0. Hamburg continues to climb in the table – Braunschweig, on the other hand, remains in relegation place 16.

F.Second division soccer team FC St. Pauli celebrated their tenth win of the season and continued their advance to eighth place in the table. The best second half of the league team won the Northern Derby against Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday evening, deservedly 2-0 (2-0). Omar Marmoush (7th minute) and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (14th) had already set the course for victory after a quarter of an hour.

The Hanseatic League is now eighth in the table with 38 points and with 12 points ahead of the relegation place and seven remaining games, they are almost certain to stay in the league.

For Braunschweig, which had to replace two professionals and head coach Daniel Meyer because of positive corona tests and three other regular employees, the air at the bottom of the table is gradually getting thinner. After five games without a defeat, the team remains in 16th place with 26 points, which entitles them to participate in the relegation games.