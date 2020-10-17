The Great Indian Festival Sale has started on the shopping platform Amazon and almost every segment of devices is getting great offers. It is not that you are getting offers only on flagship and premium devices, you have a lot of options in the budget segment as well. Many devices can be purchased from Redmi 9A to Samsung M01 Core for under Rs 10,000. You will also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC debit and credit card payments.

Redmi 9A

This phone of Xiaomi is being available at an initial price of Rs 6,499 and a large battery of 5000mAh has been given in this phone, which is available at a discount for limited period. This device with a 6.53-inch HD + display comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Redmi 9 Prime

This phone can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 9,999 during Amazon Sale. MediaTek G80 processor has been given for strong performance in phones with a large 6.53 inch FHD + display. This phone coming with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage has a strong battery of 5020mAh.

Samsung M01 Core

Samsung’s budget device can be purchased at the lowest price in Amazon cell. This phone has an HD + display and a 3000mAh battery is available to power the phone. Talking about the camera, the 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel and the 5-megapixel front camera are available in this phone. It can be purchased for Rs 4,999.

To buy Samsung M01 Core on Amazon click here.Read: Chinese app banned, this is the best Indian app for everything

Redmi 9

This device, which comes with 5000mAh battery giving long backup, is being sold for Rs 8,999 during the sale. MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor is available in the phone.



Redmi 8A Dual

One of the most popular smartphones in the Redmi 8 series, the Redmi 8A Dual can be purchased during the Amazon sale for Rs 7,299. This phone, which came at a discounted price for the first time, can be purchased with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It also has a large 5000mAh battery.

