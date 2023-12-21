in collaboration with: Create

Everyone knows that the average number of views of a video is one of the most important benchmarks on Youtube, but it's harder than ever to achieve enough hours of viewing to maintain a high enough retention rate to have a well-ranked video. To overcome this problem, many YouTubers choose to buy viewing hours to increase the visibility of their videos.

6 reliable sites to buy hours of YouTube viewing

1. Italiafollower.it

Buy hours of Youtube viewing on Italiafollower.it it's a great option. Why is it so popular among YouTubers? First of all, the purchasing process is simple and the services of italiafollower.it are efficient.

In fact, all you have to do is provide the link to the channel/video and that's it, you don't have to worry about the rest.

It is also important to note that what distinguishes Italiafollower.it from its competitors is the quality of its services. The purchase of viewing hours is all the more effective if it is made through a site that provides a real and effective service such as Italiafollower.

The packages offered by Italiafollower:

4000 hours of display

3000 hours of display

2000 hours of display

1000 hours of viewing

What is also greatly appreciated about Italiafollower is the attentive and efficient customer service, which means that if you have difficulties or doubts, you can be accompanied in order to proceed with the most optimal promotion for your YouTube channel.

2. Overviews

Followed by Sosvisualizzazione, another site where you will find good quality YouTube view buying services. It is a site that offers services on various social networks, but specializes above all in promotion on YouTube, as can be understood from the name.

Sosvisualizzazione has been around for a long time and many customers have benefited from the services offered by the site to increase the number of hours of YouTube viewing and their visibility.

3. Rocket2fame

The art of maximizing watch time and subscriber growth on YouTube is well known for its complexity, but there's no need to worry with the help of Rocket2fame, a site that specializes in this very area.

If you're looking for something more specialized than a standard Youtube watch time service, Rocket2fame's service is probably a better option.

Rocket2fame also has a responsive and efficient after-sales service, which will allow you to get the right help when you need it.

4. Mediamister

MediaMister is a site that caters to users from all over the world and also has a marketplace where users can sell their YouTube services. These services include YouTube viewing hours. The site has a service for general questions.

5. AudienceGain

AudienceGain is a company that sells TikTok and YouTube services, as well as viewing time. It launched its services a few years ago and has attracted several hundred or even thousands of customers so far.

6. SocialBoss

SocialBoss is a social media marketing shop where you can find services for platforms ranging from TikTok and Twitter to YouTube. Their YouTube viewing hours purchase service is not the cheapest, but it is very effective.

Reaching 4,000 hours of watch time as a YouTube beginner is quite a challenge. Furthermore, for some disadvantaged people, it may take several years of hard work and time. That's why more and more people are choosing to buy hours of viewing time rather than hope that their videos will one day be inserted by accident.

Is it safe to buy watch hours for my YouTube channel?

Absolutely, it's a safe practice and an effective way to drive activity on your YouTube channel. However, it is essential to ask your company for high-quality views, favoring only reliable platforms that offer high-quality services.

What are the benefits of purchasing Youtube watch time?

Purchasing Youtube viewing time offers multiple benefits.

Optimize the referencing of your videos.

Your channel becomes more dynamic.

You will also get more views due to the increased viewing time.

You will be able to dedicate yourself more to your channel because you will have more free time, leaving the promotion to others.

What are Youtube viewing hours?

YouTube View Hours represents the total time users watched your videos on YouTube. These watch hours are important because YouTube requires a minimum of 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months to monetize your channel.

Why do people buy hours of viewing?

Some purchase watch hours to meet the 4,000 watch hours requirement for channel monetization. This can be especially beneficial for new channels that don't yet have a significant fan base.

Is purchasing YouTube viewing hours safe?

Purchasing Youtube viewing hours can be considered safe if you use a reliable supplier who offers quality viewing hours. It is essential to avoid buy hours of Youtube viewing low cost if you are not sure if they are reliable.

How do you choose a reliable service provider to buy YouTube viewing hours?

When choosing a provider for purchasing Youtube viewing hours, it is advisable to compare the offers of different sites that allow you to buy hours of youtube viewing. You should look for a provider that offers organic watch hours, a money-back guarantee, and reliable customer service.

What is the procedure for buying YouTube viewing hours?

The process of purchasing YouTube watch hours generally involves visiting a service provider's website, choosing the number of watch hours you want, providing a video URL, and making payment.

How long does it take to receive a watch hours purchase?

The delivery time of a viewing hours purchase may vary depending on the service provider: some offer immediate delivery, while others take a few days or even several weeks.