The summer transfer market of the Serie A It has been one of the most exciting and eventful in recent years.
With several clubs looking to bolster their squads to compete both domestically and internationally, some of Europe’s biggest names have found a new home in Italy. Serie A continues to attract top-class talent, and this transfer window has been a clear reflection of that. Below, we take a look at the biggest signings in Italian football this summer.
Napoli have made a star signing with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker arrives from Chelsea and is expected to bring his goalscoring ability and physical strength to the Napoli attack.
Alvaro Morata has returned to Serie A, this time to wear the colours of AC Milan. The Spanish striker, known for his goal-scoring instinct and his back-to-back play, will bring experience and presence in the penalty area to Milan’s attack. Morata is looking to establish himself as the offensive reference for Paulo Fonseca’s team.
Fiorentina have strengthened their goalkeeping with the arrival of David de Gea, one of Europe’s most renowned goalkeepers. As a free agent, De Gea will bring his experience and reflexes to Fiorentina, improving the security between the posts for Raffaelle Paladino’s team.
Roma have added Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk to their attack, who arrives after a successful season with Girona. Known for his goalscoring ability and physical presence in the penalty area, Dovbyk is looking to bring goals and attacking depth to Daniele De Rossi’s team, who continues to strengthen his squad with ambition.
Raphael Varane, a French centre-back with a long career, has also joined Como 1907. With his experience at elite clubs and his ability to lead the defence, Varane is looking to bring stability and solidity to the Lombard team, which hopes to play a leading role in its return to Serie A.
Experienced German centre-back Mats Hummels has joined Roma, bringing leadership and solidity to the Giallorossi’s defence. Known for his game-reading skills and experience in top-level competition, Hummels will be a key part of De Rossi’s backline.
Brazilian Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus from Aston Villa. He is a defensive midfielder with great ability to win back the ball and distribute the play. Luiz will bring balance and physical strength to the Bianconeri midfield, looking to improve the team’s solidity in both Serie A and European competitions.
Teun Koopmeiners, one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A, has joined Juventus from Atalanta. With his ability to score from mid-range and his vision of the game, Koopmeiners is shaping up to be a key part of Thiago Motta’s system, bringing creativity and solidity to the midfield.
Spanish defender Mario Hermoso has also joined Roma from Atletico Madrid. Hermoso is a versatile player, capable of playing at centre-back or left-back, and his arrival is intended to bring flexibility and tactical options to the Roma side.
Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has joined Napoli from Manchester United. Known for his commitment and ability to cover the whole pitch, McTominay strengthens Napoli’s midfield and brings a physical and versatile option to Antonio Conte’s side.
Lazio have strengthened their midfield with the arrival of Matteo Guendouzi from Olympique Marseille. Guendouzi is a midfielder with great energy, recovery ability and good ball handling. His addition aims to bring greater consistency to the team’s midfield.
Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal has joined AC Milan from Tottenham. Emerson is a player with great ability to contribute both in defence and attack, standing out for his speed and his ability in one-on-one situations. With his arrival, Milan are looking to add depth and quality to their defensive line.
Young Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlović has joined AC Milan in a move that demonstrates the club’s ambition to establish itself in Serie A. Pavlović is known for his aerial play and defensive ability, and is expected to be a key player in the team’s defence.
AC Milan have signed Youssouf Fofana, a French midfielder who has arrived from Monaco. Fofana stands out for his ability to control the pace of the game, as well as his physical strength and defensive skills. This acquisition strengthens the midfield of the Rossoneri team, which aims to compete for the top spots in the league.
Brazilian winger David Neres is another of Napoli’s new faces. Coming from Benfica, Neres stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to create goalscoring opportunities, making him a strategic reinforcement for the Napoli team’s attack.
Italian striker Moise Kean has returned to Serie A to join Fiorentina. Kean is looking to get back to his best form and contribute goals to the Viola, who continue to strengthen their attack with the intention of fighting for European places in the table.
