THE SUVthe “raised cars”Are among the most popular vehicles: depopulated among the best-selling carsmake their way in sales among the used cars and in particular in the online searches. After the sedans and small cars, that of the Sport Utility Veihcle it is the segment that records the highest sales volumes between new and used.

In the last period they have suffered the arrival of the crossoverbut they remain a type much loved by Italians, especially in the second-hand world.

Best-selling SUVs

On the web theAlfa Romeo Stelvio is the winning car among the Used SUVs online. The Italian car in the standings is ahead of the Germans Audi Q5 And BMW X3. Analyzing this podium, the average price of an SUV sold on the internet is 30,617 euros.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the best-selling SUV online

Scrolling through the top ten of the ranking of Best-selling SUVs onlinedrawn up by‘Brumbrum Observatory, in fourth position, away from the podium, we find the Mercedes GLCin front of the Toyota Rav4.

Video Mercedes GLC plug-in hybrid, in 4th place in the ranking of best-selling SUVs

Sixth place for Range Rover Sportthen Porsche Macan, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes GLE And BMW X5.

(In sequence in the photo-gallery at the bottom the Best-selling SUVs online)

Suv most sold and sought after among used vehicles

POS BRAND TEMPLATE 1 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2 Audi Q5 3 BMW X3 4 Mercedes-Benz GLC 5 Toyota RAV4 6 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 7 Porsche Macan 8 Land Rover Discovery Sport 9 Mercedes-Benz GLE 10 BMW X5 Most searched and sold SUVs (data and ranking)

Ranking of the best-selling used SUVs online

How much does a used SUV cost

Over 38% of SUVs purchased online cost more than 30,000 euros. This is the most popular price range on the internet, followed by the one that goes from 10,000 to 20,000 euroschosen by 30% of Italians.

Only 4% of the SUVs were bought in less than 10,000 euroswhile almost 29% cost between 20,000 and 30,000 euros.

Used diesel SUVs

Between Best-selling SUVs those with diesel engine they continue to be the most popular: four out of five SUVs sold online are diesel.

Data on percentages of the most common engine among the sales of used suvs among diesel, gasoline, methane, lpg, hybrid and gasoline

A clear dominance, not at all affected by the other power supplies that compete for a few percentage points: thehybrid ranks second with the 7%closely followed by the gas. Low numbers for theelectric and the LPG.

Used SUVs with automatic transmission

Among the SUVs with regard to the type of transmission (gearbox), the market share of the automatic gearbox is continuing to rise from the manual. The share has risen to80%, against 20% of the manual. Until about twenty years ago in Italy, as in Europe, there were very few automatic transmission cars in circulation.

Automatic transmission is also increasingly in demand among used SUVs

Now we are the exact opposite. For this type of vehicle manual transmission is now increasingly raredestined to disappear also given the growth of hybrid and plug-in cars.

Photos of the best-selling used SUVs online

