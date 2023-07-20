Home page World

The new Barbie film will hit theaters in July 2023. Years ago, the Mattel company set up a bet with its Barbie doll.

Munich – The new Barbie film starts in German cinemas on July 20th. One can hardly avoid the hype of the new film. From stars posing on the world’s pink carpets to simple bus stop ads, everything screams Barbie and pink. After all, many have a connection to the Mattel doll, which has been around since 1959. Over the years, one doll in particular has sold the most.

Barbie Movie Launches July 20 – Best Selling Matell Doll Sets World Record

Arguably the most famous doll in the world is sold in about 150 countries, like the site barbiemedia.com reported. It is available in numerous variants. However, one special Barbie has set a sales record that even has an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records. Launched in 1992, the Totally Hair Barbie has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. The original version appeared back then in a shrill 90s look with floor-length hair.

At that time there was a choice between blonde or brunette. You can still buy the Totally Hair version of Barbie today. The hair is a few centimeters shorter than the original 90s look, but still suitable for styling.

Barbie is coming to theaters: Banished from Barbieland in the real world

In the movie, Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) appears to have shed her floor-length mane. There she is banned from her homeland Barbieland because she is not perfect enough. Together with Ken (cast by Ryan Gosling) she travels into the real world and has to face some challenges along the way.

