What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2024according to data from January 2024were registered in total 58,857 electrified carsof which 54,752 mild And full hybrid And 4.105 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in the first month of 2024 represented the 38% of the totalwhile the plugins they even stopped at 2.8%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2024
There Fiat Panda also dominates the rankings in 2024 hybrid carsin front of Toyota Yaris Cross And Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|10,305
|2
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,788
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,397
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|2,824
|5
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2.109
|6
|Fiat
|500
|1,859
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,636
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1,565
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,274
|10
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,080
|other
|24,915
|TOTAL.
|54,752
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS ranking 2024
2024 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Audi Q3, BMW X1 And Audi Q5.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Audi
|Q3
|342
|2
|BMW
|X1
|266
|3
|Audi
|Q5
|255
|4
|Audi
|A3
|181
|5
|Cupra
|Formentor
|179
|6
|BMW
|X3
|169
|7
|Jeeps
|Compass
|168
|8
|Ford
|Kuga
|166
|9
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC
|138
|10
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|133
|other
|2.108
|TOTAL.
|4.105
Read also:
→ Best-selling cars in 2024
→ Hybrid car tax
→ All hybrid cars 2024
→ Hybrid car classification
→ How the full hybrid works
→ How the plug-in hybrid works
→ How mild-hybrid works
Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
#Bestselling #hybrid #cars #year
Leave a Reply