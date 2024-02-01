What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2024according to data from January 2024were registered in total 58,857 electrified carsof which 54,752 mild And full hybrid And 4.105 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in the first month of 2024 represented the 38% of the totalwhile the plugins they even stopped at 2.8%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2024

There Fiat Panda also dominates the rankings in 2024 hybrid carsin front of Toyota Yaris Cross And Lancia Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,305 2 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,788 3 Lance Ypsilon 3,397 4 Ford Puma 2,824 5 Nissan Qashqai 2.109 6 Fiat 500 1,859 7 Toyota Yaris 1,636 8 Kia Sports 1,565 9 Toyota C-HR 1,274 10 Suzuki Vitara 1,080 other 24,915 TOTAL. 54,752 Best-selling hybrid cars in 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS ranking 2024

2024 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Audi Q3, BMW X1 And Audi Q5.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 342 2 BMW X1 266 3 Audi Q5 255 4 Audi A3 181 5 Cupra Formentor 179 6 BMW X3 169 7 Jeeps Compass 168 8 Ford Kuga 166 9 Mercedes-Benz GLC 138 10 Jeeps Renegade 133 other 2.108 TOTAL. 4.105 Most registered plug-in hybrid cars in 2024

The BMW X1 SUV in second place in the ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2024

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

