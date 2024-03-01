What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2024according to data from first two months of 2024were registered in total 119,930 electrified carsof which 111.122 mild And full hybrid he is alone 8,808 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in the first two months of 2024 represented the 37.9% of the totalwhile the plugins they even stopped at 3%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2024

There Fiat Panda also dominates the rankings in 2024 hybrid carsin front of Lancia Ypsilon and to Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 20,991 2 Lance Ypsilon 7,071 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 6,762 4 Ford Puma 5,262 5 Toyota Yaris 4,574 6 Toyota Qashqai 4,156 7 Fiat 500 4,027 8 Kia Sports 3,056 9 Toyota C-HR 2,579 10 Suzuki Ignis 2,222 other 50,422 TOTAL. 111.122 Best-selling hybrid cars in 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS ranking 2024

Among the best-selling cars in 2024 plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Audi Q3, BMW X1 And Audi Q5.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 741 2 BMW X1 569 3 Audi Q5 524 4 Audi A3 472 5 Cupra Formentor 417 6 Jeeps Renegade 394 7 Volvo XC60 373 8 Porsche Cayenne 332 9 Jeeps Compass 331 10 Ford Kuga 323 other 4,332 TOTAL. 8,808 Most registered plug-in hybrid cars in 2024

The BMW X1 SUV ranks second in the ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2024

Read also:

→ Best-selling cars in 2024

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!