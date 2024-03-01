What are the hybrid cars best-selling in Italy? In the 2024according to data from first two months of 2024were registered in total 119,930 electrified carsof which 111.122 mild And full hybrid he is alone 8,808 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids without charging in the first two months of 2024 represented the 37.9% of the totalwhile the plugins they even stopped at 3%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS ranking 2024
There Fiat Panda also dominates the rankings in 2024 hybrid carsin front of Lancia Ypsilon and to Toyota Yaris Cross.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|20,991
|2
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|7,071
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|6,762
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|5,262
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris
|4,574
|6
|Toyota
|Qashqai
|4,156
|7
|Fiat
|500
|4,027
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|3,056
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|2,579
|10
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|2,222
|other
|50,422
|TOTAL.
|111.122
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS ranking 2024
Among the best-selling cars in 2024 plug-in hybridsin the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Audi Q3, BMW X1 And Audi Q5.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Audi
|Q3
|741
|2
|BMW
|X1
|569
|3
|Audi
|Q5
|524
|4
|Audi
|A3
|472
|5
|Cupra
|Formentor
|417
|6
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|394
|7
|Volvo
|XC60
|373
|8
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|332
|9
|Jeeps
|Compass
|331
|10
|Ford
|Kuga
|323
|other
|4,332
|TOTAL.
|8,808
Read also:
→ Best-selling cars in 2024
→ Hybrid car tax
→ All hybrid cars 2024
→ Hybrid car classification
→ How the full hybrid works
→ How the plug-in hybrid works
→ How mild-hybrid works
Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
#Bestselling #hybrid #cars #year
Leave a Reply