The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In the 2023according to January 2023 data, have been sold in total 53,825 electrified carsof which 47,689 mild and full hybridsof which 6,136 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids represent the 36.7% of the total (9.7% for full hybrids and 27.0% for mild hybrids), while plug-ins reach 4.7%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 9,852 2 Throw Ypsilon 3.144 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,914 4 Fiat 500 2,841 5 Toyota Yaris 2,602 6 Ford Puma 1,776 7 Ford Focus 1.518 8 Hyundai Tucson 1.017 9 Kia Sports 1,000 10 nissan Qashqai 986 Best-selling hybrid cars 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

In 2023 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass And Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE IMM. 1 Jeeps Compass 749 2 Ford Kuga 596 3 Jeeps Renegade 506 4 Lynk&Co 01 484 5 Volvo XC40 457 6 BMW Series 2 187 7 mg EHS extension 183 8 Mazda CX-60 169 9 Mini Countryman 143 10 DS DS 7 Crossback 141 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars January 2023

The Jeep Compass SUV is the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in 2023

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

