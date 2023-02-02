The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In the 2023according to January 2023 data, have been sold in total 53,825 electrified carsof which 47,689 mild and full hybridsof which 6,136 PHEV plug-in hybrids. Hybrids represent the 36.7% of the total (9.7% for full hybrids and 27.0% for mild hybrids), while plug-ins reach 4.7%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Yaris Cross.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|9,852
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|3.144
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2,914
|4
|Fiat
|500
|2,841
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2,602
|6
|Ford
|Puma
|1,776
|7
|Ford
|Focus
|1.518
|8
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1.017
|9
|Kia
|Sports
|1,000
|10
|nissan
|Qashqai
|986
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
In 2023 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass And Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|IMM.
|1
|Jeeps
|Compass
|749
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|596
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|506
|4
|Lynk&Co
|01
|484
|5
|Volvo
|XC40
|457
|6
|BMW
|Series 2
|187
|7
|mg
|EHS extension
|183
|8
|Mazda
|CX-60
|169
|9
|Mini
|Countryman
|143
|10
|DS
|DS 7 Crossback
|141
See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
