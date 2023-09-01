The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In the 2023according to January-August 2023 data, were sold in total 420,181 electrified carsof which 371,711 mild And full hybrid e 48,470 hybrid PHEV plug-ins. Non-charging hybrids represent the 35.2% of the totalwhile the plugins they reach the 4.6%.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 58,514 2 Throw Ypsilon 26,845 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 22.117 4 Fiat 500 19,868 5 Ford Puma 19,867 6 Toyota Yaris 13,805 7 nissan Qashqai 13.212 8 Kia Sports 10,740 9 Hyundai Tucson 8,677 10 Ford Focus 8,580 other 169,486 TOTAL hybrid cars 371.711 Best-selling hybrid cars January-August 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking

In 2023 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Jeeps Compass 5.036 2 Ford Kuga 4,529 3 Jeeps Renegade 3,384 4 Lynk&Co 01 3,170 5 Volvo XC40 2,598 6 Cupra Formentor 1,792 7 Volvo XC60 1.405 8 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,390 9 Mini Countryman 1,367 10 Peugeot 3008 1,258 other 22,541 TOTAL car PHEV 48,470 Top selling plug-in hybrid cars January-August 2023

The Jeep Compass SUV is the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in 2023

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

