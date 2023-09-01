The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In the 2023according to January-August 2023 data, were sold in total 420,181 electrified carsof which 371,711 mild And full hybrid e 48,470 hybrid PHEV plug-ins. Non-charging hybrids represent the 35.2% of the totalwhile the plugins they reach the 4.6%.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2023, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Toyota Yaris Cross.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|58,514
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|26,845
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|22.117
|4
|Fiat
|500
|19,868
|5
|Ford
|Puma
|19,867
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|13,805
|7
|nissan
|Qashqai
|13.212
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|10,740
|9
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|8,677
|10
|Ford
|Focus
|8,580
|other
|169,486
|TOTAL hybrid cars
|371.711
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2023 ranking
In 2023 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga And Jeep Renegade.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Jeeps
|Compass
|5.036
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|4,529
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|3,384
|4
|Lynk&Co
|01
|3,170
|5
|Volvo
|XC40
|2,598
|6
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,792
|7
|Volvo
|XC60
|1.405
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|1,390
|9
|Mini
|Countryman
|1,367
|10
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,258
|other
|22,541
|TOTAL car PHEV
|48,470
