The 2021 it was the year of hybrid cars which have surpassed the traditional petrol and diesel cars. In fact, in the year that has just ended, the hybrids represented the 29% of the market with the “Full” hybrid HEV at 6.9% and the “Mild” MHEV at 22.1%. Increase in sales also for plug-in hybrid PHEV, which now represent the 4.7% in new car sales.
Best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2021
In the ranking of the best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2021 the Fiat Panda, thanks to the motorization FireFly mild-hybrid, was the favorite of the Italians also in the ranking concerning hybrid cars, that is with a electric motor to support the thermal one.
On the podium of the hybrids were classified three cars that share the same engine, that is, in addition to the Panda there are the 500 and the Ypsilon.
In the ranking of PHEV plug-ins the first two positions were instead reached by Jeep Compass And Renegade both driven by 4xe traction.
HYBRID CARS sales ranking 2021
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|TYPE
|REGISTRATIONS
|1.
|Fiat
|Panda
|MHEV
|82,606
|2.
|Launch
|Ypsilon
|MHEV
|37.330
|3.
|Fiat
|500
|MHEV
|31,686
|4.
|Toyota
|Yaris
|HEV
|28.158
|5.
|Ford
|Puma
|MHEV
|122,587
|6.
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|MHEV
|14,678
|7.
|Suzuki
|Swift
|MHEV
|14,078
|8.
|Toyota
|C-HR
|HEV
|12,790
|9.
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|MHEV
|11,636
|10.
|Toyota
|Rav4
|HEV
|7,999
HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN best-selling 2021 ranking
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATIONS
|1
|Jeep
|Compass
|8,743
|2.
|Jeep
|Renegade
|6,037
|3.
|Volvo
|XC40
|5,518
|4.
|Renault
|Captur
|4,400
|5.
|BMW
|X1
|3,737
|6.
|Peugeot
|3008
|3,660
|7.
|Ford
|Kuga
|2,703
|8.
|Audi
|Q3
|2,090
|9.
|Mini
|Countryman
|1.984
|10.
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|1,785
You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):
👉 Hybrid car stamp
👉 All hybrid cars 2021
👉 Hybrid car classification
👉 How the full hybrid works
👉 How plug-in hybrid works
👉 How mild hybrid works
See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions in cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
👉 Go to HYBRID VEHICLES PRICE LIST
💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE
👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Bestselling #hybrid #cars #ranking
Leave a Reply