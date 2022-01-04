The 2021 it was the year of hybrid cars which have surpassed the traditional petrol and diesel cars. In fact, in the year that has just ended, the hybrids represented the 29% of the market with the “Full” hybrid HEV at 6.9% and the “Mild” MHEV at 22.1%. Increase in sales also for plug-in hybrid PHEV, which now represent the 4.7% in new car sales.

Best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2021

In the ranking of the best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2021 the Fiat Panda, thanks to the motorization FireFly mild-hybrid, was the favorite of the Italians also in the ranking concerning hybrid cars, that is with a electric motor to support the thermal one.

On the podium of the hybrids were classified three cars that share the same engine, that is, in addition to the Panda there are the 500 and the Ypsilon.

The Panda Hybrid is the best-selling hybrid in Italy in 2021

In the ranking of PHEV plug-ins the first two positions were instead reached by Jeep Compass And Renegade both driven by 4xe traction.

HYBRID CARS sales ranking 2021

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE TYPE REGISTRATIONS 1. Fiat Panda MHEV 82,606 2. Launch Ypsilon MHEV 37.330 3. Fiat 500 MHEV 31,686 4. Toyota Yaris HEV 28.158 5. Ford Puma MHEV 122,587 6. Suzuki Ignis MHEV 14,678 7. Suzuki Swift MHEV 14,078 8. Toyota C-HR HEV 12,790 9. Hyundai Tucson MHEV 11,636 10. Toyota Rav4 HEV 7,999 Ranking best-selling hybrid cars in 2021

The Yaris is the best-selling full hybrid in Italy in 2021

HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN best-selling 2021 ranking

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Jeep Compass 8,743 2. Jeep Renegade 6,037 3. Volvo XC40 5,518 4. Renault Captur 4,400 5. BMW X1 3,737 6. Peugeot 3008 3,660 7. Ford Kuga 2,703 8. Audi Q3 2,090 9. Mini Countryman 1.984 10. Mercedes-Benz Class A 1,785 Ranking best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2021

Jeep Compass and Renegade the best-selling POHEV plug-ins in Italy in 2021

