In the month September 2023sales of hybrid cars in Italy they represented almost 40% of the total preferences (39.5%), with11% “full” hybrid and the 28.5% of “mild” hybrids. The PHEVhowever, they were only the 4%. Overall in September, they were sold 60,338 electrified carsof which 5,543 plug-in hybrids (4%). The Italians’ favorites were therefore the “mild” and “full” hybrids, with a total of 54,795 units soldthat is, those cars require a recharge from an electrical socket or column.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS September 2023
In September, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by the Fiat 500 and from Toyota Yaris Cross. We therefore find two on the podium “mild hybrid” cars in the first two places and a full house in third place.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|8,542
|2
|Fiat
|500
|3,610
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,581
|4
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,361
|5
|Ford
|Puma
|2,942
|6
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|1,800
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,550
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1,429
|9
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,090
|10
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|989
|other
|25,901
|TOT hybrid cars
|54,795
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS September 2023
In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best sellers in September 2023, the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Ford Kuga And Jeep Compass.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Cupra
|Formentor
|527
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|414
|3
|Jeeps
|Compass
|230
|4
|Audi
|Q3
|223
|5
|Audi
|Q5
|222
|6
|BMW
|X1
|208
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|193
|8
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|191
|9
|Lexus
|NX
|140
|10
|Volvo
|XC40
|137
|other
|3,058
|TOT PHEV cars
|3,356
