In the month September 2023sales of hybrid cars in Italy they represented almost 40% of the total preferences (39.5%), with11% “full” hybrid and the 28.5% of “mild” hybrids. The PHEVhowever, they were only the 4%. Overall in September, they were sold 60,338 electrified carsof which 5,543 plug-in hybrids (4%). The Italians’ favorites were therefore the “mild” and “full” hybrids, with a total of 54,795 units soldthat is, those cars require a recharge from an electrical socket or column.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS September 2023

In September, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by the Fiat 500 and from Toyota Yaris Cross. We therefore find two on the podium “mild hybrid” cars in the first two places and a full house in third place.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 8,542 2 Fiat 500 3,610 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,581 4 Lance Ypsilon 3,361 5 Ford Puma 2,942 6 Nissan Qashqai 1,800 7 Toyota Yaris 1,550 8 Kia Sports 1,429 9 Suzuki Ignis 1,090 10 Hyundai Tucson 989 other 25,901 TOT hybrid cars 54,795 Best-selling hybrid cars September 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS September 2023

In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best sellers in September 2023, the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Ford Kuga And Jeep Compass.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Cupra Formentor 527 2 Ford Kuga 414 3 Jeeps Compass 230 4 Audi Q3 223 5 Audi Q5 222 6 BMW X1 208 7 Alfa Romeo Tonal 193 8 Jeeps Renegade 191 9 Lexus NX 140 10 Volvo XC40 137 other 3,058 TOT PHEV cars 3,356 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars September 2023

