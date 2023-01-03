The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In 2022 in our country they were sold / registered in total 454,989 hybrid cars, mild MHEV and full HEV. The more detached hybrid PHEV plug-ins at share 67,947 units registered. In the sales ranking, Italian brands dominate with the Fiat Panda which leads the ranking of hybrids and the Jeep Renegade that of plug-ins.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking

There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon and Ford Puma.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 91,694 2 Throw Ypsilon 35,583 3 Ford Puma 27.038 4 Fiat 500 26,156 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 26.023 6 Toyota Yaris 22.020 7 nissan Qashqai 12,484 8 Kia Sports 12.216 9 Hyundai Tucson 10,380 10 Toyota C-HR 9,416 Best-selling hybrid cars in 2022

Fiat 500 and Panda Hybrid, among the best-selling hybrid cars in 2022

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking

In 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass and Renegade and Lynk&Co 01.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Jeeps Compass 10,474 2 Jeeps Renegade 7,638 3 Lynk&Co 01 4,353 4 Volvo XC40 3,606 5 BMW x1 2,438 6 Ford Kuga 1,923 7 Audi Q3 1,823 8 Peugeot 3008 1,758 9 Renault Captur 1,663 10 Mercedes-Benz GL extension 1.606 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2022

The Jeep 4xe engine dominates the ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Italy

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

