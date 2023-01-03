The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In 2022 in our country they were sold / registered in total 454,989 hybrid cars, mild MHEV and full HEV. The more detached hybrid PHEV plug-ins at share 67,947 units registered. In the sales ranking, Italian brands dominate with the Fiat Panda which leads the ranking of hybrids and the Jeep Renegade that of plug-ins.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking
There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon and Ford Puma.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|91,694
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|35,583
|3
|Ford
|Puma
|27.038
|4
|Fiat
|500
|26,156
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|26.023
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|22.020
|7
|nissan
|Qashqai
|12,484
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|12.216
|9
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|10,380
|10
|Toyota
|C-HR
|9,416
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking
In 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybridsSUVs are in the first three places on the podium Jeep Compass and Renegade and Lynk&Co 01.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Jeeps
|Compass
|10,474
|2
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|7,638
|3
|Lynk&Co
|01
|4,353
|4
|Volvo
|XC40
|3,606
|5
|BMW
|x1
|2,438
|6
|Ford
|Kuga
|1,923
|7
|Audi
|Q3
|1,823
|8
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,758
|9
|Renault
|Captur
|1,663
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|GL extension
|1.606
