In the month of December in Italy cars hybrids have been the best-selling and represent the 34.1% of total sales with 37,022 units registered. The mild hybrid MHEV with 24.5% represent the majority, followed by 9.2% full hybrid. The rechargeable hybrids on tap are more detached PHEV plug-in with 5,473 units sold in December (5.1%).
Best selling HYBRID CARS December 2022
There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best-selling in December 2022, ahead of Toyota Yaris and the Launch Ypsilon.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|7,696
|2
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2,391
|3
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|2,232
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2.128
|5
|Ford
|Puma
|1,671
|6
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1.125
|7
|nissan
|Qashqai
|942
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|927
|9
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|921
|10
|Ford
|Focus
|806
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS December 2022
In December 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Renegade, Compass and Lynk&Co 01.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|504
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|484
|3
|Jeeps
|Compass
|453
|4
|Volvo
|XC40
|384
|5
|Lynk&Co
|01
|358
|6
|BMW
|Series 2
|288
|7
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|253
|8
|Jeeps
|Wranglers
|191
|9
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|185
|10
|mg
|EHS extension
|151
