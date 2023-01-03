In the month of December in Italy cars hybrids have been the best-selling and represent the 34.1% of total sales with 37,022 units registered. The mild hybrid MHEV with 24.5% represent the majority, followed by 9.2% full hybrid. The rechargeable hybrids on tap are more detached PHEV plug-in with 5,473 units sold in December (5.1%).

Best selling HYBRID CARS December 2022

There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best-selling in December 2022, ahead of Toyota Yaris and the Launch Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 7,696 2 Toyota Yaris 2,391 3 Throw Ypsilon 2,232 4 Toyota Yaris Cross 2.128 5 Ford Puma 1,671 6 Toyota C-HR 1.125 7 nissan Qashqai 942 8 Kia Sports 927 9 Hyundai Tucson 921 10 Ford Focus 806 Best-selling hybrid cars December 2022

Toyota Yaris “full” hybrid

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS December 2022

In December 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Renegade, Compass and Lynk&Co 01.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Jeeps Renegade 504 2 Ford Kuga 484 3 Jeeps Compass 453 4 Volvo XC40 384 5 Lynk&Co 01 358 6 BMW Series 2 288 7 Mercedes-Benz GLA 253 8 Jeeps Wranglers 191 9 Porsche Cayenne 185 10 mg EHS extension 151 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars November 2022

Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe among the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Italy

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

