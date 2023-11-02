In the month of October 2023 in Italy they were sold 61,174 hybrid carsof which 5,853 plugins. In Italy, electrified vehicles have therefore represented the 39% of the preferencescompared to 36.3% from a year ago (36.1% in the first ten months, +2 percentage points); of these, the11.5% were “full” hybrids and the 27.5% “mild” hybrid. PHEVs, however, constituted only 4.1% of the total (4.5% in the first ten months).
Best-selling HYBRID CARS October 2023
In October, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by Toyota Yaris Cross and Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|9,979
|2
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,513
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,501
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|2,548
|5
|Fiat
|500
|1,832
|6
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|1,657
|7
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,588
|8
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,532
|9
|Kia
|Sports
|1,528
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|1,113
|other
|26,530
|TOT hybrid cars
|55,321
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS October 2023
In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best sellers ad October 2023the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Audi Q3 And Ford Kuga.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Cupra
|Formentor
|490
|2
|Audi
|Q3
|414
|3
|Ford
|Kuga
|413
|4
|Audi
|Q5
|299
|5
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|282
|6
|Jeeps
|Compass
|259
|7
|BMW
|X1
|240
|8
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|181
|9
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|171
|10
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|160
|other
|2,944
|TOT PHEV cars
|5,853
