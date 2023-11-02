In the month of October 2023 in Italy they were sold 61,174 hybrid carsof which 5,853 plugins. In Italy, electrified vehicles have therefore represented the 39% of the preferencescompared to 36.3% from a year ago (36.1% in the first ten months, +2 percentage points); of these, the11.5% were “full” hybrids and the 27.5% “mild” hybrid. PHEVs, however, constituted only 4.1% of the total (4.5% in the first ten months).

Best-selling HYBRID CARS October 2023

In October, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by Toyota Yaris Cross and Lancia Ypsilon.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 9,979 2 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,513 3 Lance Ypsilon 3,501 4 Ford Puma 2,548 5 Fiat 500 1,832 6 Nissan Qashqai 1,657 7 Suzuki Ignis 1,588 8 Toyota Yaris 1,532 9 Kia Sports 1,528 10 Renault Captur 1,113 other 26,530 TOT hybrid cars 55,321 Best-selling hybrid cars October 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS October 2023

In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best sellers ad October 2023the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Audi Q3 And Ford Kuga.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Cupra Formentor 490 2 Audi Q3 414 3 Ford Kuga 413 4 Audi Q5 299 5 Porsche Cayenne 282 6 Jeeps Compass 259 7 BMW X1 240 8 Mercedes-Benz Class A 181 9 Jeeps Renegade 171 10 Alfa Romeo Tonal 160 other 2,944 TOT PHEV cars 5,853 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in October 2023

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

