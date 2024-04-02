In the month of March 2024 in Italy they were sold in total 69,593 hybrid cars electrified, of which 63,905 hybrids non-rechargeable e 5,688 plugins. In percentage terms, electrified vehicles have gained 4.5 points compared to 2023, rising to 39.0% sharewhile cumulatively they reached 38.3% (+2.5 pp), with the11.0% for “full” hybrids and the 28.0% for “mild” hybrids.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS March 2024
There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in March 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|11,341
|2
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|4,209
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,849
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris
|3,755
|5
|Ford
|Puma
|2,989
|6
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2,751
|7
|Kia
|Sports
|2,070
|8
|Fiat
|500
|1,968
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,392
|10
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1,088
|other
|28,493
|TOTAL.
|56,323
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS March 2024
Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in March 2024, with 438 registrations, ahead of the Volvo XC60 and to BMW X1.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Audi
|Q3
|438
|2
|Volvo
|XC60
|417
|3
|BMW
|X1
|372
|4
|Cupra
|Formentor
|283
|5
|Audi
|A3
|267
|6
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|263
|7
|Audi
|Q5
|192
|8
|Mercedes
|GLC
|184
|9
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|184
|10
|Mercedes
|GLC Coupe
|172
|other
|2,916
|TOTAL.
|5,688
