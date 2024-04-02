In the month of March 2024 in Italy they were sold in total 69,593 hybrid cars electrified, of which 63,905 hybrids non-rechargeable e 5,688 plugins. In percentage terms, electrified vehicles have gained 4.5 points compared to 2023, rising to 39.0% sharewhile cumulatively they reached 38.3% (+2.5 pp), with the11.0% for “full” hybrids and the 28.0% for “mild” hybrids.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS March 2024

There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in March 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,341 2 Lance Ypsilon 4,209 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,849 4 Toyota Yaris 3,755 5 Ford Puma 2,989 6 Nissan Qashqai 2,751 7 Kia Sports 2,070 8 Fiat 500 1,968 9 Toyota C-HR 1,392 10 Hyundai Tucson 1,088 other 28,493 TOTAL. 56,323 Best-selling hybrid cars March 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS March 2024

Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in March 2024, with 438 registrations, ahead of the Volvo XC60 and to BMW X1.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 438 2 Volvo XC60 417 3 BMW X1 372 4 Cupra Formentor 283 5 Audi A3 267 6 Porsche Cayenne 263 7 Audi Q5 192 8 Mercedes GLC 184 9 Jeeps Renegade 184 10 Mercedes GLC Coupe 172 other 2,916 TOTAL. 5,688 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars March 2024

The Q3 is the best-selling plug-in hybrid car as of March 2024

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

