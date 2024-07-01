In the month of June 2024 in Italy a total of 68,083 electrified hybrid carsof which 62,476 non-rechargeable hybrids And 5,607 plugins. These electrified vehicles have represented the 38.7% share of the market in the month and the 38.9% in the first six months of the year (+3.9 percentage points in both cases). The “full” hybrid accounted for 11.1% of sales, while the “mild” hybrid 27.6%. The PHEV Instead, they marked a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year, stopping at 3.5% share market in June and 3.3% in the first half of the year.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS June 2024

There Fiat Panda maintained the first position also in the ranking of best selling hybrid cars in June 2024, with 10,576 units registered, ahead of the Fiat 500 and to the Toyota Yaris Cross.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,576 2 Fiat 500 3.677 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 3.322 4 Lance Ypsilon 3.203 5 Nissan Qashqai 2.812 6 Toyota Yaris 2.811 7 Ford Puma 1.829 8 Kia Sportage 1.723 9 Jeep Avengers 1.498 10 Suzuki Ignis 1.303 other 29,722 TOTAL 62,476 Best-selling hybrid cars June 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS June 2024

Among the plug-in hybrid PHEV cars, the Cupra Formentor was the best-selling model in June with 904 units, followed by the Ford Kuga and from the BMW X1.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Cupra Formentor 904 2 Ford Coupe 427 3 BMW X1 285 4 Volvo XC60 236 5 Audi Q3 219 6 Audi Q5 209 7 Jeep Renegade 187 8 Jeep Compass 174 9 MG EHS 172 10 Audi A3 167 other 2.627 TOTAL 5.607 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars June 2024

New Cupra Formentor VZ

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

