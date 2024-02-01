In the month of January 2024 in Italy, sales of electrified cars accounted for the 40.8% of the January transfer market. Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids they totaled 54,752 registrationscorresponding to 38.0% of the preferences, with the 10.5% for “full” hybrids and the 27.5% for “mild” hybrids. The registrations of plug-in hybrid cars decreased, going from 6,140 in 2023 to 4,105 units sold.

There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in January 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,305 2 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,788 3 Lance Ypsilon 3,397 4 Ford Puma 2,824 5 Nissan Qashqai 2.109 6 Fiat 500 1,859 7 Toyota Yaris 1,636 8 Kia Sports 1,565 9 Toyota C-HR 1,274 10 Suzuki Vitara 1,080 other 24,915 TOTAL. 54,752 Best-selling hybrid cars January 2024

Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in January 2024, with 342 registrations, ahead of BMW X1 and theAudi Q5.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 342 2 BMW X1 266 3 Audi Q5 255 4 Audi A3 181 5 Cupra Formentor 179 6 BMW X3 169 7 Jeeps Compass 168 8 Ford Kuga 166 9 Mercedes-Benz GLC 138 10 Jeeps Renegade 133 other 2.108 TOTAL. 4.105 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars January 2024

The Audi Q3 was the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in January 2024

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

