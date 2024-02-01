In the month of January 2024 in Italy, sales of electrified cars accounted for the 40.8% of the January transfer market. Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids they totaled 54,752 registrationscorresponding to 38.0% of the preferences, with the 10.5% for “full” hybrids and the 27.5% for “mild” hybrids. The registrations of plug-in hybrid cars decreased, going from 6,140 in 2023 to 4,105 units sold.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS January 2024
There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in January 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|10,305
|2
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|3,788
|3
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,397
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|2,824
|5
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2.109
|6
|Fiat
|500
|1,859
|7
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,636
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1,565
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,274
|10
|Suzuki
|Vitara
|1,080
|other
|24,915
|TOTAL.
|54,752
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS January 2024
Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in January 2024, with 342 registrations, ahead of BMW X1 and theAudi Q5.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Audi
|Q3
|342
|2
|BMW
|X1
|266
|3
|Audi
|Q5
|255
|4
|Audi
|A3
|181
|5
|Cupra
|Formentor
|179
|6
|BMW
|X3
|169
|7
|Jeeps
|Compass
|168
|8
|Ford
|Kuga
|166
|9
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC
|138
|10
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|133
|other
|2.108
|TOTAL.
|4.105
