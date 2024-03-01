In the month of February 2024 in Italy, sales of hybrid cars electrified represented the 40.9% of the total (61,016 total units). Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids they totaled 56,323 registrationscorresponding to 37.8% of the preferences, with 10.0% for “full” hybrids and 27.8% for “mild” hybrids. The registrations of plug-in hybrid cars decreased, going from 5,621 in 2023 to 4,693 units sold.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS February 2024
There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in January 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|10,665
|2
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|3,673
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2,962
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2,937
|5
|Ford
|Puma
|2,437
|6
|Fiat
|500
|2,168
|7
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2,046
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1,490
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|1,305
|10
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|1,258
|other
|25,382
|TOTAL.
|56,323
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS February 2024
Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in February 2024, with 399 registrations, ahead of the BMW X1 and to theAudi A3.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Audi
|Q3
|399
|2
|BMW
|X1
|303
|3
|Audi
|A3
|291
|4
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|269
|5
|Audi
|Q5
|269
|6
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|253
|7
|Volvo
|XC60
|245
|8
|Cupra
|Formentor
|236
|9
|Jeeps
|Compass
|162
|10
|Ford
|Kuga
|157
|other
|2.109
|TOTAL.
|4,693
