In the month of February 2024 in Italy, sales of hybrid cars electrified represented the 40.9% of the total (61,016 total units). Among these, the non-rechargeable hybrids they totaled 56,323 registrationscorresponding to 37.8% of the preferences, with 10.0% for “full” hybrids and 27.8% for “mild” hybrids. The registrations of plug-in hybrid cars decreased, going from 5,621 in 2023 to 4,693 units sold.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS February 2024

There Fiat Panda also occupies first position in the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in January 2024, ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to Lancia Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 10,665 2 Lance Ypsilon 3,673 3 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,962 4 Toyota Yaris 2,937 5 Ford Puma 2,437 6 Fiat 500 2,168 7 Nissan Qashqai 2,046 8 Kia Sports 1,490 9 Toyota C-HR 1,305 10 Suzuki Ignis 1,258 other 25,382 TOTAL. 56,323 Best-selling hybrid cars February 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS February 2024

Between PHEV L'Audi Q3 it is the best-selling model in February 2024, with 399 registrations, ahead of the BMW X1 and to theAudi A3.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Audi Q3 399 2 BMW X1 303 3 Audi A3 291 4 Porsche Cayenne 269 5 Audi Q5 269 6 Jeeps Renegade 253 7 Volvo XC60 245 8 Cupra Formentor 236 9 Jeeps Compass 162 10 Ford Kuga 157 other 2.109 TOTAL. 4,693 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars February 2024

BMW X1 in second place in the February 2024 ranking

Read also:

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!