In the month of December 2023 in Italy they were sold 44,399 hybrid cars, of which just 4,506 are plug-in types. Electrified vehicles gained 2.1 percentage points in the final month of the year, bringing the share to 36.2% in the year (35.2% in December). Of these, the 10.0% were “full” hybrid models and the 26.2% were “mild” hybrids. Plug-in hybrid cars, indicated by the acronym PHEV, have lost 4.4%represent 4.0% of the total in December.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS December 2023
In December, the Fiat Panda it was the best-selling car even among hybrids, followed by the Lancia Ypsilon and from Toyota Yaris Cross.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|6,403
|2
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|2,714
|3
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2,572
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|2,234
|5
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|2,066
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,595
|7
|Kia
|Sports
|1.141
|8
|Renault
|Austral
|833
|9
|Fiat
|500
|801
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|792
|other
|18,742
|TOT hybrid cars
|39,893
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS December 2023
In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best sellers at December 2023the first three places are occupied by Cupra Formentor, Ford Kuga And Mercedes GLA.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Cupra
|Formentor
|513
|2
|Ford
|Kuga
|461
|3
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|278
|4
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLC
|209
|5
|Jeeps
|Compass
|163
|6
|Audi
|Q3
|160
|7
|BMW
|X1
|158
|8
|Mercedes-Benz
|Class A
|141
|9
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLE Coupe
|131
|10
|Cupra
|Leon
|113
|other
|2,179
|TOT PHEV cars
|4,506
