In the month of August 2024were sold in Italy 30,695 hybrid carsof which 28,270 are electrified but not rechargeable and 2,425 Plugins. These vehicles represented the 44.1% of the monthly market and the 42.4% in the eight months of the year. The “full” hybrid have formed the 12.4% of sales, the “mild” hybrid 28.2%and the PHEV only the 3.5% of market share.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS August 2024
There Fiat Panda maintained the first position also in the ranking of best selling hybrid cars in August 2024, with 3,325 units registered ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to the Ford Puma.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|3.325
|2
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|1.905
|3
|Ford
|Puma
|1.648
|4
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1.539
|5
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|1.186
|6
|Jeep
|Avengers
|1.130
|7
|Kia
|Sportage
|949
|8
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|566
|9
|Toyota
|C-HR
|543
|10
|Fiat
|600
|475
|other
|15.004
|TOTAL
|28,270
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS August 2024
Among the plug-in hybrid PHEV cars, the Cupra Formentor It was the best-selling model in August with 320 units, ahead of the Toyota C-HR and the BMW X1.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Cupra
|Formentor
|320
|2
|Toyota
|C-HR
|310
|3
|BMW
|X1
|132
|4
|Audi
|Q5
|117
|5
|Volvo
|XC60
|117
|6
|Ford
|Coupe
|115
|7
|Jeep
|Renegade
|91
|8
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|82
|9
|Mercedes
|GLC
|62
|10
|Porsche
|Cayenne
|53
|other
|1.026
|TOTAL
|2.425
