In the month of August 2024were sold in Italy 30,695 hybrid carsof which 28,270 are electrified but not rechargeable and 2,425 Plugins. These vehicles represented the 44.1% of the monthly market and the 42.4% in the eight months of the year. The “full” hybrid have formed the 12.4% of sales, the “mild” hybrid 28.2%and the PHEV only the 3.5% of market share.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS August 2024

There Fiat Panda maintained the first position also in the ranking of best selling hybrid cars in August 2024, with 3,325 units registered ahead of the Toyota Yaris Cross and to the Ford Puma.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 3.325 2 Toyota Yaris Cross 1.905 3 Ford Puma 1.648 4 Toyota Yaris 1.539 5 Lance Ypsilon 1.186 6 Jeep Avengers 1.130 7 Kia Sportage 949 8 Volkswagen Tiguan 566 9 Toyota C-HR 543 10 Fiat 600 475 other 15.004 TOTAL 28,270 Best-selling hybrid cars August 2024

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS August 2024

Among the plug-in hybrid PHEV cars, the Cupra Formentor It was the best-selling model in August with 320 units, ahead of the Toyota C-HR and the BMW X1.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Cupra Formentor 320 2 Toyota C-HR 310 3 BMW X1 132 4 Audi Q5 117 5 Volvo XC60 117 6 Ford Coupe 115 7 Jeep Renegade 91 8 Volkswagen Tiguan 82 9 Mercedes GLC 62 10 Porsche Cayenne 53 other 1.026 TOTAL 2.425 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars August 2024

The Formentor is the best-selling plug-in car in Italy in August 2024

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

