The sales of hybrid cars in Italy in August 2023 they decreased by 4.8% al 34.2%with a 9.0% share for “full” hybrids and del 25.2% for “mild” hybrids,” bringing the hybrid share to 35.2% in the first eight months of the year. Overall, they have been sold 31,082 electrified carsof which only 3,356 are plug-in hybrids (4.1%). The favorites of the Italians are the “mild” hybrids, followed by the “full” hybrids which totaled 27,726 units sold.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS August 2023

There Fiat Panda in August it also occupied the first position in the ranking of best-selling hybrid cars, followed by Launch Ypsilon and from Fiat 500. Interestingly, the top three positions are occupied by “mild hybrid” cars equipped with the same engine FireFly Hybrid.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 3,700 2 Throw Ypsilon 2.178 3 Fiat 500 2.131 4 Ford Puma 1,510 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 1,338 6 Toyota Yaris 1,291 7 nissan Qashqai 1,224 8 Kia Sports 1.018 9 nissan X-Trail 594 10 Renault Captur 506 other 12,236 TOTAL hybrid cars 27,726 Best-selling hybrid cars August 2023

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS August 2023

In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best-selling in August 2023, the top three places are occupied by Ford Kugathe Cupra Formentor and theAudi Q5.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Ford Kuga 467 2 Cupra Formentor 319 3 Audi Q5 199 4 Renault Captur 155 5 BMW x3 148 6 Audi Q3 140 7 BMW x1 138 8 Jeeps Compass 137 9 Jeeps Renegade 99 10 Alfa Romeo Tonal 94 other 1,460 TOTAL car PHEV 3,356 Best Selling Plug-in Hybrid Cars August 2023

Cupra Formentor

Read also,

👉 Best-selling hybrid cars in 2023

👉 Best selling cars in 2023

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 NEW car price list

👉 USED ​​car ads

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK