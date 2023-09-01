The sales of hybrid cars in Italy in August 2023 they decreased by 4.8% al 34.2%with a 9.0% share for “full” hybrids and del 25.2% for “mild” hybrids,” bringing the hybrid share to 35.2% in the first eight months of the year. Overall, they have been sold 31,082 electrified carsof which only 3,356 are plug-in hybrids (4.1%). The favorites of the Italians are the “mild” hybrids, followed by the “full” hybrids which totaled 27,726 units sold.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS August 2023
There Fiat Panda in August it also occupied the first position in the ranking of best-selling hybrid cars, followed by Launch Ypsilon and from Fiat 500. Interestingly, the top three positions are occupied by “mild hybrid” cars equipped with the same engine FireFly Hybrid.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|3,700
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|2.178
|3
|Fiat
|500
|2.131
|4
|Ford
|Puma
|1,510
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|1,338
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|1,291
|7
|nissan
|Qashqai
|1,224
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1.018
|9
|nissan
|X-Trail
|594
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|506
|other
|12,236
|TOTAL hybrid cars
|27,726
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS August 2023
In the model ranking plug-in hybrids best-selling in August 2023, the top three places are occupied by Ford Kugathe Cupra Formentor and theAudi Q5.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Ford
|Kuga
|467
|2
|Cupra
|Formentor
|319
|3
|Audi
|Q5
|199
|4
|Renault
|Captur
|155
|5
|BMW
|x3
|148
|6
|Audi
|Q3
|140
|7
|BMW
|x1
|138
|8
|Jeeps
|Compass
|137
|9
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|99
|10
|Alfa Romeo
|Tonal
|94
|other
|1,460
|TOTAL car PHEV
|3,356
