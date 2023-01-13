NPD has published the Ranking officer of the best selling games of 2022 in USA: as already announced, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has surpassed the sales of Elden Ring and we find it in fact in command of the top 10, with Madden 23 in third position.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Elden Ring madden 23 God of War Ragnarok LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fifa 23 Pokémon legends: Arceus Horizon Forbidden West MLB The Show 22

Such an outcome is hardly surprising, if we consider that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recorded the best launch ever for the series, with collections of 800 million dollars, and not even the extraordinary success of Elden Ring managed to match those numbers.

Little to say about madden 23: The Electronic Arts sports series is a real institution in the United States, and that’s why it managed to surpass God of War Ragnarok, the best launch of any PlayStation first party.

Surprises rather than LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga did better than Pokémon Scarlet and Violetbut Nintendo Switch exclusives are also represented in the ranking thanks to the eighth place of Pokémon legends: Arceus.