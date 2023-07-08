The ranking of best-selling games in Japan during the first half of 2023 see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom triumph with 1.72 million copies, but as you can imagine the top 10 is really full of titles for Nintendo Switch. Here she is:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 1,723,314 copies
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 724,536 copies
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – 454,370 copies
- Final Fantasy 16 – 373,790 copies
- Splatoon 3 – 360,871 copies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 340,413 copies
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 226,526 copies
- Minecraft – 218,841 copies
- Hogwarts Legacy – 172,820 copies
There was little doubt about the top position of the classificationif we consider that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest selling game in the history of Nintendo and has practically never left the first place of the Japanese top 10 in recent months.
Nintendo domain
There is no doubt that the Japanese market has been one for some time now absolute dominance of Nintendopractically a monopoly that was somehow facilitated by the generational passage of PlayStation and Xbox, which suffered complications due to the well-known availability problems of Sony and Microsoft consoles.
Despite everything, there are also some games for PS5 and PS4 in the ranking: from Final Fantasy 16, fourth, to Hogwarts Legacy, tenth, to finally arrive at Resident Evil 4, which occupies the thirteenth and fourteenth position.
