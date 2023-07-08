The ranking of best-selling games in Japan during the first half of 2023 see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom triumph with 1.72 million copies, but as you can imagine the top 10 is really full of titles for Nintendo Switch. Here she is:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 1,723,314 copies Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 724,536 copies Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – 454,370 copies Final Fantasy 16 – 373,790 copies Splatoon 3 – 360,871 copies Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 340,413 copies Nintendo Switch Sports – 226,526 copies Minecraft – 218,841 copies Hogwarts Legacy – 172,820 copies

There was little doubt about the top position of the classificationif we consider that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest selling game in the history of Nintendo and has practically never left the first place of the Japanese top 10 in recent months.