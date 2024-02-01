Sales of electric cars in the month of January 2024 have slowed down, with 2,984 EV cars sold, compared to 3,342 in the first month of 2023. As regards the best-selling models, the Jeep Avenger it was the best-selling.

The best-selling car in Italy in the first month of 2024, in the ranking updated in January, is the Jeep Avenger with 327 units registeredin front of Tesla Model Y and to Fiat 500e.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Jeeps Avenger 327 2 Tesla Model Y 306 3 Fiat 500 234 4 Dacia Spring 174 5 Smart Fortwo 151 6 Peugeot 208 119 7 Tesla Model 3 84 8 Smart #1 83 9 Audi Q4 e-tron 75 10 BMW iX1 75 11 Fiat 600 74 12 Ford Mustang Mach-E 62 13 Volkswagen ID.3 57 14 Citroën C4 54 15 Opel Race 49 16 Opel Mokka 47 17 MG MG4 43 18 Peugeot 2008 43 19 Dr EQ1 42 20 Renault Twingo 40 21 BMW iX 39 22 Volvo EX30 39 23 Mercedes EQA 37 24 Audi Q8 36 25 Nissan Leaf 36 26 Hyundai Kona 35 27 Kia EV6 32 28 Volvo XC40 32 29 Skoda Enyaq 30 30 Renault Megane 29 31 BMW i4 28 32 Nissan Ariya 26 33 Volvo C40 26 34 Byd Dolphin 25 35 Smart #3 23 36 Lotus Electra 22 37 Porsche Taycan 21 38 Renault Zoe 21 39 BMW iX2 20 40 Cupra Born 20 41 Peugeot 308 19 42 Byd Act 3 18 43 Audi e-Tron GT 13 44 Hyundai Ioniq 6 12 45 Mercedes EQB 12 46 Kia EV9 11 47 Melex 378 11 48 Mercedes EQE SUV 11 49 Mini Mini 11 50 Citroën C4 10 51 Hyundai Ioniq 5 10 Other 130 Total 2,984 Odds% 100.0 Best-selling electric cars in 2024

