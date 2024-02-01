Sales of electric cars in the month of January 2024 have slowed down, with 2,984 EV cars sold, compared to 3,342 in the first month of 2023. As regards the best-selling models, the Jeep Avenger it was the best-selling.
Best-selling electric cars 2024
The best-selling car in Italy in the first month of 2024, in the ranking updated in January, is the Jeep Avenger with 327 units registeredin front of Tesla Model Y and to Fiat 500e.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|327
|2
|Tesla
|Model Y
|306
|3
|Fiat
|500
|234
|4
|Dacia
|Spring
|174
|5
|Smart
|Fortwo
|151
|6
|Peugeot
|208
|119
|7
|Tesla
|Model 3
|84
|8
|Smart
|#1
|83
|9
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|75
|10
|BMW
|iX1
|75
|11
|Fiat
|600
|74
|12
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|62
|13
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|57
|14
|Citroën
|C4
|54
|15
|Opel
|Race
|49
|16
|Opel
|Mokka
|47
|17
|MG
|MG4
|43
|18
|Peugeot
|2008
|43
|19
|Dr
|EQ1
|42
|20
|Renault
|Twingo
|40
|21
|BMW
|iX
|39
|22
|Volvo
|EX30
|39
|23
|Mercedes
|EQA
|37
|24
|Audi
|Q8
|36
|25
|Nissan
|Leaf
|36
|26
|Hyundai
|Kona
|35
|27
|Kia
|EV6
|32
|28
|Volvo
|XC40
|32
|29
|Skoda
|Enyaq
|30
|30
|Renault
|Megane
|29
|31
|BMW
|i4
|28
|32
|Nissan
|Ariya
|26
|33
|Volvo
|C40
|26
|34
|Byd
|Dolphin
|25
|35
|Smart
|#3
|23
|36
|Lotus
|Electra
|22
|37
|Porsche
|Taycan
|21
|38
|Renault
|Zoe
|21
|39
|BMW
|iX2
|20
|40
|Cupra
|Born
|20
|41
|Peugeot
|308
|19
|42
|Byd
|Act 3
|18
|43
|Audi
|e-Tron GT
|13
|44
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|12
|45
|Mercedes
|EQB
|12
|46
|Kia
|EV9
|11
|47
|Melex
|378
|11
|48
|Mercedes
|EQE SUV
|11
|49
|Mini
|Mini
|11
|50
|Citroën
|C4
|10
|51
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|10
|Other
|130
|Total
|2,984
|Odds%
|100.0
