Sales of electric cars In the first two months of 2024 have slowed down, with 8,037 EV cars sold, representing the 2.7% share. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y And Model 3 occupy the first two places.

Best-selling electric cars 2024

The best-selling car in Italy in first two months of 2024in the ranking updated in February, is the Tesla Model Y with 1,558 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Jeep Avenger.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 1,558 2 Tesla Model 3 670 3 Jeeps Avenger 511 4 Fiat 500 479 5 Volkswagen ID.3 422 6 Peugeot 208 293 7 BMW iX1 286 8 Smart ForTwo 271 9 Dacia Spring 264 10 Volvo EX30 240 11 Audi Q4 178 12 Fiat 600 156 13 Ford Mustang Mach-E 150 14 Renault Twingo 148 15 Mg MG4 144 16 Smart #1 140 17 Skoda Enyaq 116 18 Citroën C4 106 19 Mercedes EQA 91 20 BMW iX2 86 21 Opel Race 82 22 Audi Q8 81 23 Cupra Born 71 24 Nissan Leaf 71 25 BMW iX 70 26 Peugeot 2008 70 27 BMW i4 69 28 Opel Mokka 62 29 Renault Megane 62 30 Dr EQ1 58 31 Smart #3 56 32 Volvo XC40 56 33 Hyundai Kona 52 34 Kia EV6 49 35 Byd Dolphin 42 36 Volvo C40 42 37 Lotus Electra 38 38 Nissan Ariya 37 39 Volkswagen ID Buzz 36 40 Byd Act 3 35 41 Peugeot 308 32 42 Renault Zoe 32 43 Audi e-tron GT 31 44 Mercedes EQB 29 45 Porsche Taycan 28 46 Citroën C4 25 47 BMW i5 24 48 Kia EV9 23 49 Mercedes EQE SUV 23 50 BMW iX3 22 51 Tesla Model 18 52 Hyundai Ioniq 6 17 53 Volkswagen ID.4 17 54 Hyundai Ioniq 5 16 55 Melex 378 15 56 Volkswagen ID.5 15 57 Abarth 500 14 58 Mini Mini 14 59 Byd Seal 11 60 Mercedes EQE 11 61 Polestar Polestar 2 11 62 Toyota Bz4x 11 Other 150 Total 8,037 Best-selling electric cars in 2024

Jeep Avenger, in 3rd place in the rankings

