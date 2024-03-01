Sales of electric cars In the first two months of 2024 have slowed down, with 8,037 EV cars sold, representing the 2.7% share. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y And Model 3 occupy the first two places.
The best-selling car in Italy in first two months of 2024in the ranking updated in February, is the Tesla Model Y with 1,558 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Jeep Avenger.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|1,558
|2
|Tesla
|Model 3
|670
|3
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|511
|4
|Fiat
|500
|479
|5
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|422
|6
|Peugeot
|208
|293
|7
|BMW
|iX1
|286
|8
|Smart
|ForTwo
|271
|9
|Dacia
|Spring
|264
|10
|Volvo
|EX30
|240
|11
|Audi
|Q4
|178
|12
|Fiat
|600
|156
|13
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|150
|14
|Renault
|Twingo
|148
|15
|Mg
|MG4
|144
|16
|Smart
|#1
|140
|17
|Skoda
|Enyaq
|116
|18
|Citroën
|C4
|106
|19
|Mercedes
|EQA
|91
|20
|BMW
|iX2
|86
|21
|Opel
|Race
|82
|22
|Audi
|Q8
|81
|23
|Cupra
|Born
|71
|24
|Nissan
|Leaf
|71
|25
|BMW
|iX
|70
|26
|Peugeot
|2008
|70
|27
|BMW
|i4
|69
|28
|Opel
|Mokka
|62
|29
|Renault
|Megane
|62
|30
|Dr
|EQ1
|58
|31
|Smart
|#3
|56
|32
|Volvo
|XC40
|56
|33
|Hyundai
|Kona
|52
|34
|Kia
|EV6
|49
|35
|Byd
|Dolphin
|42
|36
|Volvo
|C40
|42
|37
|Lotus
|Electra
|38
|38
|Nissan
|Ariya
|37
|39
|Volkswagen
|ID Buzz
|36
|40
|Byd
|Act 3
|35
|41
|Peugeot
|308
|32
|42
|Renault
|Zoe
|32
|43
|Audi
|e-tron GT
|31
|44
|Mercedes
|EQB
|29
|45
|Porsche
|Taycan
|28
|46
|Citroën
|C4
|25
|47
|BMW
|i5
|24
|48
|Kia
|EV9
|23
|49
|Mercedes
|EQE SUV
|23
|50
|BMW
|iX3
|22
|51
|Tesla
|Model
|18
|52
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|17
|53
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|17
|54
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|16
|55
|Melex
|378
|15
|56
|Volkswagen
|ID.5
|15
|57
|Abarth
|500
|14
|58
|Mini
|Mini
|14
|59
|Byd
|Seal
|11
|60
|Mercedes
|EQE
|11
|61
|Polestar
|Polestar 2
|11
|62
|Toyota
|Bz4x
|11
|Other
|150
|Total
|8,037
