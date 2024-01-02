In the 2023 in Italy, in the period January-December, they were sold/registered 66,679 electric cars which represent almost the 4.2% of the total. In 2022 they were sold instead 49,564 electric cars. In the year that ended, EV vehicles began to grow again in our country and the world energy crisis of recent months has certainly slowed down sales which seemed to be proceeding at full speed especially before Covid. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y SUV it was the best seller in 2023.

Best-selling electric cars of 2023

The best-selling car in Italy in 2023in the ranking updated in November, is the Tesla Model Y with 8,587 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Smart ForTwo EQ.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 8,587 2 Tesla Model 3 7,385 3 Fiat 500e 4,749 4 Smart Fortwo 4,639 5 Dacia Spring 2,267 6 Audi Q4 2,147 7 Renault Megane 2.109 8 Peugeot 208 2,045 9 MG MG4 2,033 10 Renault Twingo 1,697 11 Volkswagen ID.3 1,644 12 Jeeps Avenger 1,496 13 Opel Race 1,493 14 BMW iX1 1,384 15 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1,156 16 Volkswagen ID.4 1,097 17 Mercedes EQA 1,091 18 Mini Mini 1,059 19 Cupra Born 1,011 20 Hyundai Kona 947 21 Peugeot e-2008 903 22 Polestar Polestar 2 838 23 Opel Mokka 800 24 BMW i4 784 25 Volkswagen ID.5 696 26 Smart #1 687 27 Citroën C4 646 28 Volvo XC40 639 29 Porsche Taycan 586 30 Mercedes EQB 554 31 Skoda Enyaq 535 32 BMW iX 497 33 Renault Zoe 491 34 DR EQ1 490 35 Tesla Model s 401 36 Fiat 600 368 37 MG Marvel R 365 38 Volvo C40 364 39 Nissan Leaf 344 40 Audi Q8 330 41 Volkswagen ID Buzz 320 42 BMW iX3 312 43 Tesla Model 260 44 Citroën C4 243 45 Kia EV6 226 46 Mercedes EQE 224 47 Mg ZS 211 48 Kia Niro 195 49 Abarth 500e 185 50 Nissan Ariya 169 51 Toyota Proace City 169 52 Fiat Doblo 167 53 Byd Act 3 155 54 Mazda MX-30 155 55 Mercedes EQE SUV 153 56 Hyundai Ioniq 5 142 57 Volvo EX30 114 58 DS DS3 112 59 Audi e-tron GT 102 60 Kia EV9 93 61 Citroën Berlingo 89 62 Peugeot e-308 89 63 MG MG5 86 64 Hyundai Ioniq 6 85 65 Mercedes EQS SUV 78 66 BMW i5 76 67 Toyota bZ4x 76 68 Citroën Spacetourer 70 69 Mercedes EQS 67 70 Toyota Proace Verso 64 71 Fiat Ulysses 49 72 Honda e:Ny1 47 73 Opel Astra 45 74 BMW i7 42 75 Renault Kangoo 41 76 Jaguar I-Peace 40 77 Lexus RZ 40 78 Mercedes EQC 40 79 Opel Combos 39 80 Mercedes EQC 35 81 Lotus Electra 32 82 Subaru Solterra 32 83 Byd Dolphin 31 84 Melex 378 31 85 Audi e-tron 30 86 Aiways U5 23 87 Byd Han 23 88 Honda And 23 89 Melex Car no 20 90 Mercedes EQT 19 91 Peugeot Rifter 19 ninety two Seres 3 18 93 Peugeot Traveller 16 94 Opel Zafira life 15 95 Issima Lightning 12 96 DR Evo Evo 3 11 Other 65 Total 66,679 Best-selling electric cars in 2023

Video, how the electric Fiat 500e is doing, among the best-selling EV cars in Italy

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

